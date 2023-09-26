Body Language Expert Tells Us Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Still Endgame Without PDA

Fans' obsession over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story" only continues to grow, even if they haven't shown any PDA quite yet. Swift and Kelce's romance has only just begun, but it's already making headlines everywhere.

It all started in July when the Kansas City Chiefs star told the "New Heights" podcast that he attended the infamous Eras Tour and attempted to shoot his shot with the musician with a friendship bracelet featuring his phone number. Unfortunately, the football star didn't have the opportunity to give Swift the bracelet. But their romance was far from over. In September, Kelce revealed on ESPN that he invited Swift to a game. He shared, "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit." Kelce's invitation worked because, on September 24, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Swift was all the rage during the game. The internet exploded with videos of her and Kelce — from the football star reportedly looking up to Swift's suite to Swift cheering on Kelce when he landed a touchdown. Everywhere you looked, it was all about "Traylor," and even though they did not display any obvious PDA, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E. S.O.M.E." Jess Ponce III exclusively told Nicki Swift that Kelce and Swift are endgame.