Fans Are Popping Off About Taylor Swift's Hilarious Rumored Exit From The Chiefs Game

Are you... ready for it? Taylor Swift fans have quite the explanation for how she supposedly dodged the crowd at the latest Kansas City Chiefs game.

Swift sent the internet into a frenzy on September 24 after she made a surprise appearance at the Chiefs game. Okay, maybe it wasn't a complete shock considering Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have been the center of romance rumors. These rumors started in July after the football star revealed on the "New Heights" podcast that he attended the Eras Tour and tried shooting his shot with the Grammy-winner by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. Unfortunately, the football player was unable to meet Swift. But fans and the rest of the world couldn't help but ship the two celebrities.

According to Boston News, Kelce wasn't done trying to win over Swift's heart after he revealed to ESPN he put "the ball in her court." Kelce shared, "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'" Well, Swift took him up on that offer, and when fans found out she was at the game, they swarmed to where she was sitting. But the "All Too Well" singer knows a thing or two about dealing with crowds and Swifties seem to think she went to the extreme to avoid all the fuss.