What Was Matthew Perry's Final Acting Role?

While it's impossible to disconnect Matthew Perry from his iconic "Friends" character, Chandler Bing, the actor enjoyed an almost four-decade-long career that ran from 1979 to his final acting role in 2017. Although the world was saddened to learn of Matthew Perry's sudden passing in October 2023, the actor leaves behind an impressive body of work capped off by a transformative performance as Senator Ted Kennedy.

After his television debut on the police drama "240-Robert," Perry landed his first major part on the Fox sitcom "Second Chance," retitled in its second season "Boys Will Be Boys" to focus on Perry's character Chazz. Perry then spent the late '80s and early '90s making minor appearances on major television programs such as "Growing Pains," "Beverly Hills, 90210," and "Who's The Boss?"

He was eventually cast on "Friends," where he spent the next decade playing the snarky Chandler Bing. That role cemented Perry as a household name and earned him his first Emmy nomination, but it was far from the end of his career. Perry went on to make memorable guest appearances in the Aaron Sorkin series "The West Wing," where he would receive his second and third Emmy nominations, before later starring in Sorkin's follow-up series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip."

Perry also appeared in several films, including "The Whole Nine Yards" in 2000 and "17 Again" in 2009. In 2016, Perry also wrote and starred in "The End of Longing," which premiered in London's West End. However, television remained his main area of focus, and it is in the television miniseries "The Kennedys: After Camelot" that fans can see the actor play his final role.