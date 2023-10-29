The Two Words Matthew Perry's Final Interviewer Used To Describe Him Take On A Whole New Meaning

In what would be his final interview, Matthew Perry made an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in December 2022, only a few weeks after releasing his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." During the interview, Perry opened up about his substance abuse struggles and the inspiration behind his book. "I thought it was time to share my story. ... When you get to a low, and you get to a real low, that's the time when you can really help the most people," Perry said of his decision to write the memoir. Following up on Perry's comment, Hudson called the actor a "walking miracle" while commending his dedication to helping others. "You are a walking testimony. I can't help but to see that you are a walking testimony," she added.

Responding to Hudson's question about watching "Friends," Perry revealed he only saw the show occasionally. "I watch it a little bit. I don't watch it that much because sometimes it's painful to watch because I was in a difficult situation, and sometimes it's tough to watch, for me. But I watch it sometimes, and it's definitely funny," he admitted. Regardless, Perry couldn't have been prouder of bringing Chandler Bing to life. "It wasn't that I thought I could play Chandler; I was Chandler," he declared in his tell-all book.

The actor said during an interview with podcaster Tom Power that he had hoped he would be remembered for his work helping others. "If somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he told Power, adding, "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."