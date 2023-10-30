Scott Sveslosky: Meet Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Second Husband
Danica McKellar stole the hearts of many tweens as Winnie Cooper in the hit retro show "The Wonder Years," and she is now known for her many feel-good movies on the Hallmark Channel. While she has had many on-screen romances, the "Perfect Match" star is married to her husband, Scott Sveslosky. After McKellar finalized her divorce from her first husband Mike Verta in 2013, the actor found love again. In July 2014, she announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Yep, my amazing boyfriend Scott & I are engaged!! (He's the one @iamvalc did a shout out to on #DWTS) Hugs to you all!"
McKellar and Sveslosky married the following November in a small ceremony in Hawaii. "It was absolutely magical. We were married at 6:30 a.m. in a sunrise ceremony. The forecast predicted rain, but there was not a drop of water in the clear sky. The sun came peaking up over the mountains just as I was walking down the aisle, alongside both my parents," she gushed to People. After almost a decade together, the two are still going strong, and here's everything to know about McKellar's second husband.
Scott Sveslosky is an attorney
Unlike his wife Danica McKellar, Scott Sveslosky's main job is not in the entertainment industry. He is currently a partner at Sheppard Mullin, which is based in Los Angeles. According to the firm's website, Sveslosky specializes in insurance-related litigation. He also lends his expertise to Woodbury University, where he is an adjunct professor. Sveslosky got his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration at the University of Southern California, and then went on to study law at the school's graduate level.
In a 2018 interview with Country Living, McKellar revealed that her husband used his good looks for a previous career. Before she met him through mutual friends, they told her that they wanted Sveslosky to meet someone nice. "I thought, 'Okay, well, a nice guy — that's really what I want. He doesn't have to be a model or anything.' But turns out, he did used to be a model. He's everything. He's the sweetest guy ever," she recalled.
It turns out Sveslosky is multi-talented. He wrote McKellar's new rom-com "Swinging Into Romance," which she produced and starred in, per People. He also wrote her previous movie "Campfire Kiss" which aired on Hallmark. "He's not a writer! He's a lawyer. He just is good at putting together ideas when I really want to do something," she shared. Among Sveslosky's many different roles is that of dad, and after getting married, he and McKellar blended their now-family of four.
Scott Sveslosky is a dad
Danica McKellar and Scott Sveslosky each had one son going into their marriage. McKellar shares Draco Verta with her ex, Mike Verta, while Sveslosky has a son named Hunter Sveslosky. "We're raising them alongside each other. Watching their friendship develop, they just play and have so much fun. What a blessing!" she told Closer in 2019. At the time, Hunter was 14, while Draco was 8. McKellar revealed that she and Sveslosky tried having another child but it didn't pan out, and they're fine with their family situation. "Who knows? I joke with Scott, if we're not going to have a kid, maybe we should open a foster home!" she laughed.
Sveslosky is not active on social media but McKellar often shares sweet pics of him on her Instagram account. He often joins her and Draco on outings, and in March, the "Camp Cucamonga" star wrote on Instagram, "After a beautiful morning at church, it was a beautiful day for a bike ride! Sending blessings to every single person reading this today. May we always remember to appreciate the little things... I've lived long enough to understand that those *are* the big things." Looks like their second chance at love is working out great for McKellar and her hubby Sveslosky.