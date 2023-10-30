Scott Sveslosky: Meet Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Second Husband

Unlike his wife Danica McKellar, Scott Sveslosky's main job is not in the entertainment industry. He is currently a partner at Sheppard Mullin, which is based in Los Angeles. According to the firm's website, Sveslosky specializes in insurance-related litigation. He also lends his expertise to Woodbury University, where he is an adjunct professor. Sveslosky got his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration at the University of Southern California, and then went on to study law at the school's graduate level.

In a 2018 interview with Country Living, McKellar revealed that her husband used his good looks for a previous career. Before she met him through mutual friends, they told her that they wanted Sveslosky to meet someone nice. "I thought, 'Okay, well, a nice guy — that's really what I want. He doesn't have to be a model or anything.' But turns out, he did used to be a model. He's everything. He's the sweetest guy ever," she recalled.

It turns out Sveslosky is multi-talented. He wrote McKellar's new rom-com "Swinging Into Romance," which she produced and starred in, per People. He also wrote her previous movie "Campfire Kiss" which aired on Hallmark. "He's not a writer! He's a lawyer. He just is good at putting together ideas when I really want to do something," she shared. Among Sveslosky's many different roles is that of dad, and after getting married, he and McKellar blended their now-family of four.