What We Know About Venus And Serena Williams' Five Brothers
It's not easy growing up in the shadow of famous siblings. It's even harder when they're athletic superstars, which Venus and Serena Williams' half-brothers know all too well. The tennis aces have many siblings when you factor in the children from their parents' other relationships, resulting in a family tree more expansive than that of the Kardashians-Jenner clan.
Their mom, Oracene Price, and her ex-husband, Yuself A.K. Rasheed, welcomed three daughters, Yetunde, Lyndrea, and Isha Price. Growing up, Venus and Serena shared a bedroom with their half-sisters, and the girls forged a close relationship. Venus, Serena, and Yetunde were especially close. She worked as their assistant and helped nurse Serena back to health after she suffered a torn quad. However, tragedy struck in 2003 when Yetunde was murdered in a drive-by shooting, leaving her half-sisters devastated.
Meanwhile, Venus and Serena's dad, Richard Williams, shares two daughters and three sons with his first wife. He also has a son from a previous relationship and another with Lakeisha Williams, whom he married after splitting from Oracene. Venus and Serena and their half-sisters, Sabrina and Reneeka Williams, are estranged. In 2021, Sabrina told The Sun that she was writing a tell-all book detailing how Venus and Serena's riches and fame allegedly came at the expense of her family. But what about Serena and Venus' relationship with their five half-brothers, Chavoita LeSane, Dylan Starr, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, and Richard Williams?
Struggles and troubles
Venus and Serena Wiliams' dad, Richard Williams, welcomed sons Richard III, Ronner, and Reluss Williams with his first wife, Betty Johnson. Venus and Serena had no relationship with their oldest half-brothers growing up, and little is known about them.
According to GistFest, Richard III struggled after his father left. He slammed the biopic "King Richard" for ignoring his family, claiming it was impossible to document his father's life without including his absence from his oldest children's lives. Per Meaww, Ronner and Lesane Williams also struggled, resulting in prison time on gun and assault charges.
The Daily Mail reports that Venus and Serena's other older half-brother, Chavoita LeSane, has a lengthy criminal record that includes 61 civil, domestic relations, and criminal proceedings. LeSane, who lives in Atlanta and runs a music promotion company, cared for his dad after he suffered two strokes. Richard showed his gratitude by including a loving shout-out to LeSane in his memoir, "Black and White: The Way I See It," and granting him power of attorney. Finally, Venus and Serena's youngest half-brother, Dylan Williams, is kept firmly out of the media spotlight. Richard dotes on the 10-year-old boy. So much so that he stepped back from Venus and Serena's tennis careers to care for him. Dylan shares Venus' middle name, but Richard wants him to avoid following in his half-sisters' footsteps as the sport doesn't pay enough. "He'll never be a billionaire in tennis," Richard told the New Yorker.
Paying the price
Despite the connection with their half-brothers being fractured, Venus and Serena Wiliams' relationship with their father is strong. However, Richard Williams' children from his first marriage allege they were forced to pay the price for it. "Truth be told, those girls rose to the top while his other children had to suffer because of the choices my dad made," Sabrina Williams told The Sun. "We were raised in poverty after he left."
Sabrina said that Richard disappeared from their lives without warning, and they've only seen him a few times since. "My sister Reneeka was a baby eight weeks old when my dad left," she shared. "How do you leave a baby? I was eight years old, and he left under the pretense, 'I'm gonna get you a bike?' I can laugh about it now."
There's no doubt that Richard's laser focus on Venus and Serena's illustrious careers left little time for anything else in his life. The tennis dad wrote about the extreme measures he took to ensure his daughters' success in his memoir, "Black and White: The Way I See It" (via Mirror). They include a two-year battle with gang members to gain access to the tennis courts, resulting in his ribs being broken and the loss of ten teeth. "To this day, I wear my 'toothlessness' as a badge of courage," Richard wrote.