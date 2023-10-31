What We Know About Venus And Serena Williams' Five Brothers

It's not easy growing up in the shadow of famous siblings. It's even harder when they're athletic superstars, which Venus and Serena Williams' half-brothers know all too well. The tennis aces have many siblings when you factor in the children from their parents' other relationships, resulting in a family tree more expansive than that of the Kardashians-Jenner clan.

Their mom, Oracene Price, and her ex-husband, Yuself A.K. Rasheed, welcomed three daughters, Yetunde, Lyndrea, and Isha Price. Growing up, Venus and Serena shared a bedroom with their half-sisters, and the girls forged a close relationship. Venus, Serena, and Yetunde were especially close. She worked as their assistant and helped nurse Serena back to health after she suffered a torn quad. However, tragedy struck in 2003 when Yetunde was murdered in a drive-by shooting, leaving her half-sisters devastated.

Meanwhile, Venus and Serena's dad, Richard Williams, shares two daughters and three sons with his first wife. He also has a son from a previous relationship and another with Lakeisha Williams, whom he married after splitting from Oracene. Venus and Serena and their half-sisters, Sabrina and Reneeka Williams, are estranged. In 2021, Sabrina told The Sun that she was writing a tell-all book detailing how Venus and Serena's riches and fame allegedly came at the expense of her family. But what about Serena and Venus' relationship with their five half-brothers, Chavoita LeSane, Dylan Starr, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, and Richard Williams?