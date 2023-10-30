What's The Real Meaning Of Water By Tyla? Here's What We Think

Tyla is making quite the splash with her latest track, "Water." The song has become an anthem for a new viral TikTok dance that has people dousing themselves in literal water.

Tyla Seethal has sprung onto the music scene in the past couple of years. The South African artist released her debut single, "Getting Late" in 2019, which gained local momentum, per Uproxx. She was signed to a record label two years later and has been dropping singles like "Been Thinking" that have become big successes. Although she is still early in her career, Tyla is secure in how she wants her music to sound. She told Time, "I knew I wanted my sound to be a mixture of pop, R&B, Afrobeats, amapiano." That perfect mixture helped her to create the song that people know and love today, "Water."

"Water" has no doubt been Tyla's biggest success to date. The rhythmic beats and choreographed dance will make you want to get up and try the viral TikTok trend yourself. The track has put Tyla on the map and has been quite an exciting time for the musician. She told Time, "I'm very busy. Hardly sleep, but I'm having fun. A lot of people that I look up to are reaching out, telling me they love the music. It's just a very exciting time." Besides the choreography and fun beats, "Water" has people singing the lyrics at the top of their lungs, and we're here to break down what they actually mean.