What Does Calm Down By Rema & Selena Gomez Mean? Here's What We Think

Music artists remix and update their already-released songs for multiple reasons. For Nigerian rapper and singer Rema, he decided to have pop star Selena Gomez collaborate with him to record and re-release an updated remix of his song, "Calm Down," per Rolling Stone. Gomez has been working on her acting career, so it was a pleasant surprise for fans to hear her singing again.

"The song's fun," the Disney channel star said in a teaser video she posted on Instagram. "I hope people like it, that's all I want." She also mentioned that she was thrilled to have the privilege of collaborate on the song with Rema. The teaser has some behind-the-scenes footage for the music video, as well as a portion of the song in the background.

The "Love You like a Love Song" singer is no stranger to collaborations, as she has been lending her voice to other artists for their songs, per Hollywood Life. In 2020, she collaborated with K-Pop girl band BLACKPINK on their song "Ice Cream," and she can also be heard in Trevor Daniel's "Past Life" and Coldplay's "Let Somebody Go." As for her new collaboration with Rema, the number dives into the concept of love and romance, something that Gomez's fans have been very interested in.