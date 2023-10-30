A Look At Matthew Perry's Relationship With His Mom Suzanne Morrison

On October 28, the world lost a beloved "Friend," Matthew Perry, when he died of apparent drowning in his hot tub. Following his death, his family stated to People, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

A few hours after Perry's death, the Daily Mail reported that his family was seen rushing to his Los Angeles house. Among his father and stepfather was his mom, Suzanne Morrison, who was seen looking somber as they arrived. Although Perry was best known for his role in the hit sitcom "Friends," as well as in movies such as "Serving Sara" and "The Whole Nine Yards," his mom had a respectable career in her own right. As reported by Today, Morrison used to work as a press secretary to the former prime minister of Canada, Pierre Trudeau. In his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry opened up about growing up with a working mom and how he felt about her demanding job, which often took her time away from him.