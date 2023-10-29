Everything We Know About Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Matthew Perry has spoken extensively about his addiction to drugs and alcohol and wrote in his tell-all memoir, "Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing," that he believed it was going to kill him. Although the actor had spoken candidly regarding his substance use in the past, TMZ sources have indicated that no drugs were found at the scene, and there was no indication of foul play.

The actor shared during an interview with Tom Power that while filming "Friends," his issues with substance abuse intensified to the point where he later refused to watch the long-running show. "I was taking 55 Vicodin in a day. I weighed 128 pounds. I was on 'Friends' getting watched by 30 million people — that's why I can't watch the show because I was, like, brutally thin," he explained. The actor also sat down with The New York Times for a wide-ranging interview in October 2022, revealing he "probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober." According to the outlet, the "The Whole Nine Yards" actor had 18 months of sobriety under his belt at the time of their chat.

The actor has said he wants to be remembered for helping others overcome addiction — not his acting. "The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it. ... When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that." As of writing, his untimely death is being treated as a suspected drowning, although the exact cause is still under investigation and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner after they conduct an autopsy.