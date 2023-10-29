Matthew Perry's Final Instagram Post Before His Death Is Haunting Now

"Friends" fans seeking answers about Matthew Perry's tragic death at age 54 turned to the actor's Instagram page for clues about what his final days were like, and what they discovered was that his last post was both ominous and sad.

After Perry died at his Los Angeles home on the morning of October 28, sources told TMZ that he drowned in his jacuzzi and was discovered by his assistant. It's unclear if his assistant called for help, but whoever spoke to an emergency medical dispatcher suspected that the actor had suffered cardiac arrest. While Perry was open about his struggles with addiction, no drugs were discovered on the premises.

In his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry recalls how a brush with death inspired him to get sober and stay that way. He'd been taking so many opioids that it caused his bowel to rupture, resulting in a two-week coma and a lengthy hospital stay. "The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live," he writes (via People). The fear of having to wear a colostomy bag helped him kick his opioid habit, and after his miraculous recovery, he seemed to find a new lease on life. "What I'm most surprised with is my resilience. The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness," Perry marveled to People. He appeared content and relaxed in his final Instagram photo, although his caption did have some of his followers scratching their heads.