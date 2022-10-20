Matthew Perry Details The Frightening Health Scare That Turned His Life Around

Most people know Matthew Perry for his role as Chandler Bing (sometimes Miss Chanandelor Bong) in the hit series "Friends," which aired from 1994 through 2004. Undoubtedly, the role put him on the map and thrust him and fellow cast members, like Jennifer Aniston, into superstardom. But just because you're one of the most famous names on television doesn't mean that life is a cakewalk.

Over the years, Perry has dealt with drug and substance abuse issues, many of which have been publicized. The star opened up to The New York Times in 2002, sharing that he desperately needed money when he landed the role on "Friends." Eventually, between the money and the fame, he was at the top of his game professionally — but personally was a different story. "From an outsider's perspective, it would seem like I had it all," he told the outlet. "It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism." Perry admitted that he didn't remember a few seasons of "Friends" because he was "out of it at the time." A 1997 jet ski accident caused him to become addicted to Vicodin, and around that time, he also started taking other drugs.

According to People, Perry has been in rehab a few times, including in 1997 and 2001, and he continued to struggle with addiction afterward. However, a specific event in his life caused him to turn things around for good.

