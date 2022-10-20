Matthew Perry Details The Frightening Health Scare That Turned His Life Around
Most people know Matthew Perry for his role as Chandler Bing (sometimes Miss Chanandelor Bong) in the hit series "Friends," which aired from 1994 through 2004. Undoubtedly, the role put him on the map and thrust him and fellow cast members, like Jennifer Aniston, into superstardom. But just because you're one of the most famous names on television doesn't mean that life is a cakewalk.
Over the years, Perry has dealt with drug and substance abuse issues, many of which have been publicized. The star opened up to The New York Times in 2002, sharing that he desperately needed money when he landed the role on "Friends." Eventually, between the money and the fame, he was at the top of his game professionally — but personally was a different story. "From an outsider's perspective, it would seem like I had it all," he told the outlet. "It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism." Perry admitted that he didn't remember a few seasons of "Friends" because he was "out of it at the time." A 1997 jet ski accident caused him to become addicted to Vicodin, and around that time, he also started taking other drugs.
According to People, Perry has been in rehab a few times, including in 1997 and 2001, and he continued to struggle with addiction afterward. However, a specific event in his life caused him to turn things around for good.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Matthew Perry talked about his wake-up call
Matthew Perry is getting candid about his health in a way we've never seen before. The "Friends" star spoke with People in October 2022, sharing details on the health scare that helped him turn his life around. In his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he revealed even more details. As Perry put it, he decided to open up about his struggles "when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again." He said he wanted to be sure he "was pretty safely sober" before he could put his words on the pages.
In particular, Perry detailed a drug-related experience that sent him to the hospital after his colon burst. "The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live," he revealed, adding that he came very close to death. "I was put on an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. Every doctor says it's a Hail Mary," Perry recalled. "No one survives that." But he did. After two weeks in a coma, the star had to have a colostomy bag, though he could eventually reverse it and get the bag removed once he recovered. Perry's therapist reminded him that he wouldn't want to live his whole life with a colostomy bag, and that's when he opted to change his life and stay away from drugs like OxyContin.
The star also took to Instagram to share with fans that he will be touring to talk about his book and his pretty miraculous journey.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).