How Matthew Perry Plans To Set The Record Straight About His Life

Matthew Perry is one of the most recognizable television actors thanks to his "Friends" fame, but his tragic real life story is one his fans don't really know much about. A jet ski accident in 1997 apparently started his downward spiral as he became addicted to Vicodin, which was prescribed to him by doctors. Recalling the moment when he became addicted, he told People in 2013, "I felt better than I ever felt in my entire life. I had a big problem with pills and alcohol, and I couldn't stop."

Things seemed to have gone from bad to worse, as he went to rehab multiple times and Perry reportedly brought a sense of unease to the HBO Max "Friends: The Reunion" special in 2021. That's because a lot of viewers couldn't help but notice his slurred speech and the fact that the reunion also didn't bring up his troubled past. Caroline Framke of Variety said the special didn't "discuss any of his troubled experience explicitly, but it nonetheless lingers around the margins with palpable unease."

And while there have been a lot of rumors swirling around Perry's mental health, it looks like the actor himself is about to set the record straight on everything.