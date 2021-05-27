Why Matthew Perry Brought A Sense Of Unease To The Friends Reunion

The cast of "Friends" finally gave fans what they'd been asking for for years when they reunited for "Friends: The Reunion" special, which began streaming on HBO Max on May 27. Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry all seemed pretty happy to be back together as they celebrated the iconic sitcom, but the latter is being accused of making things a little uneasy.

The special one-off episode revealed a number of things we never knew about the show and its cast, as well as some touching moments with famous faces. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston dropped the bombshell that they almost followed the path of Ross and Rachel and got together offscreen, while Lady Gaga made a special appearance to perform "Smelly Cat" with Kudrow in character as Phoebe Buffay in Central Perk. In another behind the scenes titbit, LeBlanc opened up about an incident that happened while filming one of the show's most memorable episodes that saw him dislocate his shoulder.

But why exactly is Perry being called out for his role in the reunion after fans previously picked up on his slurred speech in the special's trailer? Scroll on for the details.