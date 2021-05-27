The Friends Cast Reveals What Their Characters Would Actually Be Doing Today

It's here! It's finally here! "Friends: The Reunion" is officially upon us!

In the days, weeks, months (and even year) leading up to the highly anticipated homecoming, the famous "Friends" cast has been doing major press in an effort to ramp up ratings. As reported by CNN, that also included the cast sitting down with People and discussing where they think their characters might be today.

So, besides being tasked with the mission of reliving some of their best memories and being reunited with their beloved cast mates (while also keeping dry eyes), they also had to envision what their former characters might have been doing had the show continued on past 2004. "Oh God, how are we going to get through this alive, without just crying our faces off?" actor Jennifer Aniston wondered out loud.

Keep reading after the jump to learn what each of the "Friends" cast members believe their own character might be up to today.