Everyone Can't Stop Talking About Lady Gaga And Lisa Kudrow's Duet On The Friends Reunion

It finally happened. The cast of "Friends" got back together for their hugely anticipated reunion, which started streaming on HBO Max on May 27. "Friends: The Reunion" brought together Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, and, of course, the latter couldn't let the moment pass without bringing us a little Phoebe Buffay-esque musical nostalgia with special guest and "Friends" fan, Lady Gaga.

The special was full of titbits from the stars, including the shocking reveal that Ross and Rachel almost became a couple offscreen. Ross actor Schwimmer confessed he had a "major crush" on his co-star during the early days of the show, while Aniston confirmed it was "reciprocated" (per BuzzFeed News). Sadly for "Friends" superfans though, nothing ever actually happened between the onscreen on/off lovers. "It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer confirmed. LeBlanc, who played Joey, also told the painful story of how he dislocated his shoulder while filming an iconic episode.

Something else we learned from the special is that Phoebe could have been as big as Lady Gaga (although we kind of knew that already). Read on for how the two teamed up on one of the character's iconic songs.