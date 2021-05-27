Everyone Can't Stop Talking About Lady Gaga And Lisa Kudrow's Duet On The Friends Reunion
It finally happened. The cast of "Friends" got back together for their hugely anticipated reunion, which started streaming on HBO Max on May 27. "Friends: The Reunion" brought together Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, and, of course, the latter couldn't let the moment pass without bringing us a little Phoebe Buffay-esque musical nostalgia with special guest and "Friends" fan, Lady Gaga.
The special was full of titbits from the stars, including the shocking reveal that Ross and Rachel almost became a couple offscreen. Ross actor Schwimmer confessed he had a "major crush" on his co-star during the early days of the show, while Aniston confirmed it was "reciprocated" (per BuzzFeed News). Sadly for "Friends" superfans though, nothing ever actually happened between the onscreen on/off lovers. "It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer confirmed. LeBlanc, who played Joey, also told the painful story of how he dislocated his shoulder while filming an iconic episode.
Something else we learned from the special is that Phoebe could have been as big as Lady Gaga (although we kind of knew that already). Read on for how the two teamed up on one of the character's iconic songs.
Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow did an epic 'Smelly Cat' duet during Friends: The Reunion
"Friends" fans across the globe will be familiar with "Smelly Cat," Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay's infamous song. The track is about a feline that, you guessed it, is pretty stinky. So, who better than to bring it back to life in 2021 than the queen of out there musical art herself, Lady Gaga?
Per Billboard, the two teamed up for an extra special version as Kudrow got into character on the iconic Central Perk sofa. Kudrow started things out solo before Gaga came in and asked, "You need some help? I love 'Smelly Cat'! It's one of my favorite songs. You mind if I take 'Smelly Cat' for a spin?" The two closed out the song together with a choir.
It's safe to say the sweet moment was a big hit with fans. "Lady gaga singing smelly cat with lisa kudrow while dressing as phoebe is something i didn't know i needed," one person tweeted. "Phoebe was always my favorite character on Friends and I love Lisa Kudrow. Gaga, who is my favorite artist of all time, singing Smelly Cat with her made my decade. Didn't know I needed this, but I'm thrilled it happened," another wrote. A third account tweeted they were "absolutely LIVING for Lady Gaga performing 'Smelly Cat' with Lisa Kudrow! Brilliant! Show stopping! Never seen before! Incredible!"
Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow for the Super Bowl, anyone?