The Truth About Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer's Offscreen Relationship

Who knew? It turns out Ross and Rachel were almost a couple in real life. During the HBO Max "Friends" reunion, host James Corden asked if any of the cast almost dated offscreen (seemingly as a nod to the episode, "The One with the Flashback" when Maggie Wheeler's Janice questions if any of the characters almost slept together).

Aniston pointed towards Schwimmer, and he admitted (per BuzzFeed News) he "had a major crush" on her during the first season. Aniston revealed that crush was "reciprocated" as Schwimmer shared there was a point they "were both crushing hard on each other" but nothing ever came of it. "It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," he said, before Matt LeBlanc jokingly quipped the notion nothing happened was "bullsh**t."

It seems like Aniston and Schwimmer were both aware of each other's feelings too. The former recalled how the Ross actor once told her it would be "a bummer" if their first kiss was in character, which it eventually was. "We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," Aniston said, while Schwimmer noted "it was a situation" they just "couldn't do anything about." While the two thought they kept their feelings on the down low, their co-stars admitted they were well aware of the crush.

Oh, what could've been...