How Much Were The Friends Actors Paid For The Reunion?

The "Friends" reunion is one of the most highly anticipated specials on TV. It was originally supposed to air last May, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so fans are chomping at the bits to see the cast reunite. It's not a reboot of the show, so you won't see the actors in character — except during a table read during one of the episodes. Instead, the six actors, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, get together on carefully recreated sets, including Monica's apartment and Central Perk, to reminisce about their time on the show and play a game or two.

The special will also feature long-time guest actors from the show, including Maggie Wheeler, who played loud-mouthed Janice; Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel's sister Jill; and Tom Selleck, who played Monica's boyfriend Richard, among many others. James Corden makes an appearance interviewing the cast, which some fans aren't happy about. Other random celebrity appearances include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, to name a few, although their roles in the special are not yet known.

So, how much did the actors make for this unscripted reunion? Read on to find out.