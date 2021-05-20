Why Is James Corden Hosting The Friends Reunion?

"Friends: The Reunion" is almost here! The teaser dropped on May 19, and fans freaked out over the opening scene with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry reuniting on the iconic couch, per Daily Mail. Schwimmer's character, Ross Geller, stood at a trivia board and asked the group, "Rachel wrote Ross a letter and demanded he read it before they got back together. How many pages was that letter?" LeBlanc responded with "18 pages," but Aniston was quick to correct him with, "front and back!"

Kudrow reflected on the closeness of the cast, saying, "We have such a bond from this show," adding that the first table read was the "first time I laid eyes on any of you." She opened up about the reunion on the May 20 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and said, "We hadn't all been in the same room in like five or six years, and then COVID, you know, delayed this whole thing so much that it was thrilling and a little emotional." She continued, "I think we were meant to be excited about seeing the sets, and everyone was, but me because I wanted to see the people."

There's one aspect of the "Friends" reunion special, though, that has fans scratching their heads. James Corden has been tapped to host, and fans have something to say about it. Keep reading for more details.