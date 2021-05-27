Fans Are Fuming Over The Friends Reunion Special. Here's Why
When the cast of "Friends" announced they would be officially reuniting on May 27, fans of the iconic sitcom were naturally excited. Titled "The One Where They Get Back Together," the special includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry.
"This kind of thing doesn't happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years," Cox told her Instagram followers on May 13. "I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends... and it was better than ever." And instead of being a new episode, the HBO Max special is an unscripted reunion between old "Friends," featuring trivia games based on the show, trips to old sets, and sit-down interviews with James Corden in front of a live studio audience (per Harper's Bazaar).
As one would expect, when the "Friends" reunion special became available on HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET, fans immediately logged into their streaming devices to watch ... but things didn't go as planned.
The HBO app crashed and fans weren't feeling James Corden
On May 27 at 3 a.m. ET, fans of "Friends" flocked to the HBO Max app to watch the much-anticipated reunion special ... but disappointment kicked in fast. According to Twitter users, so many people tried to watch the special that they caused the HBO Max app to crash within a few minutes of streaming.
"i confess, my mom and i (because we're both currently wfh) wanted to catch the friends reunion on hbo go but apparently hbo go crashed HAHAHA," a viewer wrote on Twitter. "HBO Go crashed because of the FRIENDS reunion. The power," one fan said. "They should call the FRIENDS reunion 'the one where HBO Go crashed' coz man this is frustrating," another person commented.
That's not all, however. Apparently, some thought that James Corden would be just doing a sitcom-like cameo — so when they realized that he was hosting the reunion, they weren't feeling it. "So James Corden isn't just in the Friends Reunion? He's HOSTING IT???!," a confused fan asked Twitter. "James Corden is LITERALLY the only person who could make me not want to watch the Friends reunion if they were involved. FFS," another one complained. "The one where James Corden's presence ruined #FriendsTheReunion," a third fan wrote.
But, despite all the challenges, fans seemed to have enjoyed the reunion. "still in tears. i miss them sooo much and i'm really thankful for this reunion," a die-hard fan said after watching the reunion.