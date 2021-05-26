The Real Reason Matthew Perry Slurred His Words During The Friends Reunion Trailer

Matthew Perry's "slurred" speech in a "Friends" reunion promo video initially had fans concerned the star may have relapsed, per The Sun. But now a source close to Perry explained why he appeared to be in "pain" — and it has nothing to do with his previous substance use problems.

The 51-year-old actor recently filmed an interview with People alongside his "Friends" castmates for the upcoming and highly anticipated reunion special. Sitting next to former co-stars David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, Perry seemed to slur his words and even appeared to nod off at one point.

Fans expressed their sympathetic concerns over social media (per news.com.au), with one writing, "it seriously breaks my heart." Another fan wrote, "It pains me to see Matthew Perry like this, he just seems off, gazing at the void, speaking slowly." Some reportedly called him a "hero" for simply showing up to the reunion, whereas others said they were "scared like hell" for him.

The Canadian actor has long been open about his battle with drug and alcohol addiction, ever since a 1997 jet ski accident led to a Vicodin addiction. At the time, he told People (per news.com.au): "I was out of control and very unhealthy." But "Friends" lovers can now breathe a sigh of relief, as a source told The Sun that while Perry hasn't slipped back into old habits, he did undergo an "emergency" appointment that day ... at the dentist.