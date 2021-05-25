Matthew Perry Is In Hot Water Over Merchandise. Here's Why

Matthew Perry has been getting a lot of slack for his choice of apparel. In late May, the actor shared a photo of himself on both Instagram and Twitter rocking a black t-shirt with the recognizable "Friends" font that read: "Could I be any more vaccinated?" He accompanied the image with a short caption reading, "Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot, and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at http://represent.com/matthewperry Only available for a limited time." On the website, the shirts retail for $26.99.

Many fans were offended that Perry used his platform to make money off a global pandemic. "Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed," one person commented. "Like why would you have to display your medical status on a t-shirt? Like a dog in a shelter," another user on Instagram questioned. "MY EYES! MY EYES! I was hoping you wouldn't post something like this," one more added.

A few others applauded Perry for his post. "I'm baffled by how upset ppl are. I'm not, and we lost ppl to covid in our family," one person argued. "I think it promotes vaccination which saves lives and helps let those around us know we're vaccinated not anti mask when we're ready to go maskless. All good messages." It does not appear as though Perry has replied to any of the comments as of yet.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).