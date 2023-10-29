The Sad Reason Matthew Perry Refused To Watch Friends
The TV show "Friends" was a cultural phenomenon, watched by millions, yet surprisingly not by one of its main stars. Matthew Perry — who starred as Chandler Bing in the iconic '90s sitcom throughout its 10-season run — once confessed he refused to watch reruns of the show. The reason behind his reluctance? It's more poignant than you might expect.
Tragically, Perry will never have the opportunity. The beloved "Friends" actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home in October 2023, with TMZ reporting that his assistant discovered Perry's body in his jacuzzi in what appears to be an apparent drowning. Perry's tragic real-life story was filled with ups and downs, as detailed in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Although many knew the actor grappled with addiction, Perry delved into the extent of his struggles in his book. "Every day I would show up to set, pass out in my chair, wake up to do a scene, stumble to set, then just basically scream into a camera for two minutes," Perry revealed, according to Today.
It shouldn't come as a surprise then that the actor's prolonged struggle with addiction and alcoholism played a starring role in his decision to skip the "Friends" reruns.
Matthew Perry avoids watching Friends due to his past struggles with addiction.
While "Friends" made Matthew Perry a household name and helped the actor amass a staggering net worth, the actor couldn't bear to watch himself on TV. Speaking with Tom Power, the "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" actor detailed the sad reason he wasn't a fan of the show. "I was taking 55 Vicodin in a day. I weighed 128 pounds. I was on 'Friends' getting watched by 30 million people — that's why I can't watch the show because I was, like, brutally thin," Perry candidly explained during the live interview. "I didn't watch the show and haven't watched the show because I could go 'drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine. ... I could tell season-by-season how I looked." He added, "Alcoholism did not care that I was on Friends."
The actor eventually got sober, although he certainly dropped a pretty penny to help make it happen. During a 2022 interview with The New York Times, he confessed, "I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober." At the time, Perry told the outlet he had been drug and alcohol-free for 18 months.
Later in his conversation with Tom Power, the actor discussed the enduring appeal of "Friends" and shared that his perspective on watching the sitcom was beginning to change. "I think I'm going to start to watch it because it really has been — first of all, it was an incredible ride — but it's been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations," he shared, noting that the show has become "this important, significant thing."