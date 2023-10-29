The Sad Reason Matthew Perry Refused To Watch Friends

The TV show "Friends" was a cultural phenomenon, watched by millions, yet surprisingly not by one of its main stars. Matthew Perry — who starred as Chandler Bing in the iconic '90s sitcom throughout its 10-season run — once confessed he refused to watch reruns of the show. The reason behind his reluctance? It's more poignant than you might expect.

Tragically, Perry will never have the opportunity. The beloved "Friends" actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home in October 2023, with TMZ reporting that his assistant discovered Perry's body in his jacuzzi in what appears to be an apparent drowning. Perry's tragic real-life story was filled with ups and downs, as detailed in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Although many knew the actor grappled with addiction, Perry delved into the extent of his struggles in his book. "Every day I would show up to set, pass out in my chair, wake up to do a scene, stumble to set, then just basically scream into a camera for two minutes," Perry revealed, according to Today.

It shouldn't come as a surprise then that the actor's prolonged struggle with addiction and alcoholism played a starring role in his decision to skip the "Friends" reruns.