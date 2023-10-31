The Bitter Ending To Chris Harrison And Kaitlyn Bristowe's Friendship

Chris Harrison and Kaitlyn Bristowe's friendship has wilted like a rose. The former "The Bachelor" host met Bristowe in 2015 after she was a contestant on the season with Chris Soules as the titular bachelor, per US Weekly. Bristowe made it far on that season but didn't get the final rose; however, the network named her as a bachelorette for a new season.

Throughout Bristowe's journey on the show, Harrison has supported and defended her even when she faced backlash for sleeping with Nick Viall on the show. They're grown adults and they're looking for love. I wasn't that appalled," Harrison told E! News.

Bristowe ended up finding love on the show, but just because her time as "The Bachelorette" came to an end, it doesn't mean that her friendship with Harrison ended. In 2018, when the reality star launched her podcast "Off The Vine" she interviewed Harrison, who revealed the two hang out frequently with his family, per US Weekly. It truly seemed like nothing could come between the two, but things took a turn when Harrison got the boot from ABC.

In June 2021, Harrison announced his departure from ABC and "The Bachelor," per NBC News. His abrupt exit came not long after the host defended one of the former contestants' racist behavior. After this, not only did Harrison's career go downhill, but his friendship with Bristowe did the same.