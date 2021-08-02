Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe And Tayshia Adams Have Big News

Tayshia Adams saved Bachelor Nation during Clare Crawley's season of "The Bachelorette." Tayshia stepped in after Clare found true love with Dale Moss and left the show, and Tayshia ultimately ended up getting engaged to Zac Clark. Tayshia then saved Bachelor Nation again by stepping in to co-host "The Bachelorette" Season 17 alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, after the controversy surrounding longtime host Chris Harrison, with the two serving as guides on Katie Thurston's journey to find love.

In June, Tayshia told The Hollywood Reporter, "I know that we are a huge step for the franchise. There are so many steps that are being taken to change the franchise right now, but this was something that I wanted to definitely be a part of." She added, "If I can help change the franchise in any way, or change peoples' perspectives on the show, then I wanted a part of that." Kaitlyn also told THR, "Tayshia and I both came into it saying, 'We want to be a part of the change.' We wanted to see it in every way possible and I think we were both really pleased in what we saw."

And it looks like, in this case, the changes made thus far were for the better — and Bachelor Nation seemingly agrees. Keep reading to learn about Tayshia and Kaitlyn's big news!