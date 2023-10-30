Shake It Off, Travis! Broncos Tease Kelce With Taylor Swift Hit After Chiefs Loss

The budding relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has captured the attention of both Swifties and NFL fans. Whenever the pop star shows up to support Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game, she dominates headlines. Reportedly, the relationship between the two is casual, but has heated up. "They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him," a source told Us Weekly on September 26. Weeks later, a group photo was posted by Chariah Gordon on October 23 — who is dating Mecole Hardman Jr., a teammate of Kelce's — to Instagram, which showed Swift planting a kiss on her boyfriend's cheek.

Not long after, Kelce caused a stir when he attended Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks in Texas on October 27. During the game, the tight end was spotted dancing to "Shake It Off," which was played over the speaker system. As footage of Kelce dancing to Swift's hit song went viral, several keen-eyed fans claimed his phone had a photo of the singer as his background.

Days later, Kelce heard the song played at a stadium again, but this time it was to troll him and his team. The Chiefs played an away game against the Denver Broncos on October 29, and the Broncos used "Shake It Off" to poke fun at Kelce and his teammates.