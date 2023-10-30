Did Matthew Perry Get Along With His 17 Again Co-Star Zac Efron?

While Matthew Perry was most widely recognized for playing the wisecracking yet lovable Chandler Bing in "Friends," the late actor also starred in a number of popular movies including "Fools Rush In," "Three to Tango," and "The Whole Nine Yards."

In 2009, he teamed up with Zac Efron, who had risen to fame a few years later as part of the cast of "High School Musical." The comedy, which follows in the footsteps of films like "Big" and "13 Going on 30," centers on Mike O'Donnell, a man in his late 30s who is transformed into his teen self after a mystical encounter. Perry plays the older, dispirited Mike, while Efron portrays the younger version of the protagonist.

While Efron developed an endearing bond with his co-star Perry while they worked on the film, the young actor was initially uncertain about taking on the role, telling Tribute Movies: "I'm like ... 'What on earth makes you think I am up for the challenge of playing a 37-year-old? It was weird. I didn't enjoy the concept at first." He was won over by the script, though, and did a commendable job playing an adult trapped in the body of a teenager. His convincingness was aided by his relationship with Perry, who helped him prepare for the role.