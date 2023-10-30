Inside The Last Year Of Matthew Perry's Life Before His Tragic Death

This article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.

The world remains in a state of grief over the untimely passing of Matthew Perry, the actor best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved '90s sitcom "Friends." Multiple reports noted that the star was found unconscious in a jacuzzi in his home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023, with law enforcement coming to the scene after receiving a call that he may have suffered from a potential cardiac arrest. While the official cause of his death has yet to be determined, authorities have ruled out any suspicions of foul play.

There's no overstating the fact that Perry's reputation precedes him. Despite battling substance abuse for most of his adult life, fans remember him fondly as the perennially quick-witted Chandler who never fails to crack a well-timed joke. But while he's grateful for the fame and fortune that his "Friends" role afforded him, he wanted people to know more about his struggles with addiction, courageously detailing it in his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released in 2022. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody," he told People. "And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it and know this disease attacks everybody."

Perry notably kept a low profile after "Friends" but returned to the spotlight with the release of his book. In the year leading up to his death, the comedian simultaneously enjoyed newfound fame and celebrated his hard-won sobriety.