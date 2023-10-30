Inside The Last Year Of Matthew Perry's Life Before His Tragic Death
This article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.
The world remains in a state of grief over the untimely passing of Matthew Perry, the actor best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved '90s sitcom "Friends." Multiple reports noted that the star was found unconscious in a jacuzzi in his home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023, with law enforcement coming to the scene after receiving a call that he may have suffered from a potential cardiac arrest. While the official cause of his death has yet to be determined, authorities have ruled out any suspicions of foul play.
There's no overstating the fact that Perry's reputation precedes him. Despite battling substance abuse for most of his adult life, fans remember him fondly as the perennially quick-witted Chandler who never fails to crack a well-timed joke. But while he's grateful for the fame and fortune that his "Friends" role afforded him, he wanted people to know more about his struggles with addiction, courageously detailing it in his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released in 2022. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody," he told People. "And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it and know this disease attacks everybody."
Perry notably kept a low profile after "Friends" but returned to the spotlight with the release of his book. In the year leading up to his death, the comedian simultaneously enjoyed newfound fame and celebrated his hard-won sobriety.
Matthew Perry had a resurgence courtesy of a bombshell memoir
Matthew Perry did not hold back in sharing painful memories in his book and press tour, earning him applause from fans and peers alike. In "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he revealed that he had previous encounters with death due to his addiction, and at one point, he had to spend nearly half a year in the hospital after his colon ruptured as a result of consuming too much OxyContin. "I thought it would be grabbing. Especially to people who have this problem, and how dark it can get," he told People of his decision to reveal this tragic experience. "The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. ... Why was I the one that survived?"
At the peak of his fame, he took as much as 55 Vicodin a day just to get by. "It's exhausting but you have to do it or you get very, very sick," he admitted to The New York Times. He even had to return to rehab after filming one of the most pivotal scenes in "Friends." The actor added: "I married Monica and got driven back to the treatment center — the highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show — in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician." All in all, he's spent $9 million on his road to recovery. He understood that other people don't have the same resources, and he hoped that his words would inspire others.
He celebrated being newly sober
It had been a long road for Matthew Perry, but he successfully conquered his inner demons and emerged a better man. In 2022, the actor proudly shared that he was finally sober. "I'm an extremely grateful guy. I'm grateful to be alive, that's for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything," he told People, noting that he didn't know he had it in him to overcome the lowest point of his life. "What I'm most surprised with is my resilience. The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness."
Perry also had a sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer during his press tour, where he revealed that he had 14 different surgeries and 15 stints at rehab throughout his journey to sobriety. "I've surrendered, but to the winning side, not the losing. I'm no longer mired in an impossible battle with drugs and alcohol," he said proudly. And because he learned the hard way how difficult it was to reach the other side, he resolved to do the best he could to help others. "When someone calls you for help and says, 'I'm in trouble,' what do you want to say to them first?" Sawyer asked, to which he responded, "I say, 'Come over. Let's talk.' And follow up, and help the person, and I see the light come on in their eyes. I have the answer because of stumbling so much. I could help them."
Simultaneously, he was reeling from his split from Molly Hurwitz
While Matthew Perry was celebrating his hard-earned sobriety in his final year, he was also dealing with heartbreak. He had split from his fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, only a year prior. But while he once referred to her as "the greatest woman on the face of the planet," his addiction greatly impacted their relationship.
He confessed in "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" that he proposed while "high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone," driven by his fear of being alone. "I had even asked for her family's blessing. Then I'd proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee. And she knew it, too. And she said yes," he penned. "I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me."
They broke up in June 2021, with Perry telling ET they simply weren't aligned. "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best." He never got around to finding a new partner, joking to Andy Cohen, "I could not be more single." But even then, he was ready to meet his match and settle down. "I'm feeling more confident and I'm not afraid of love anymore," he told People, adding that he's looking forward to raising a family. "I think I'd be great," he said. "I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that's probably why, but I can't wait."
He opened up about how he wanted people to remember him
Less than a year before his death, Matthew Perry opened up about what he wanted his true legacy to be. He acknowledged that most people know him for his time on "Friends," but he didn't want to be pigeonholed by it, either. "I'd like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker," he shared in a "Q With Tom Power" appearance. "And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want."
And helping people truly was what Perry kept going even during the toughest of times. In 2013, he notably converted his home in Malibu to a sober facility called Perry House. "When I die, I'd like 'Friends' to be listed behind helping people," he shared in a 2013 issue of People at the time. In the same Tom Power interview, just a year before he passed, he echoed that sentiment. "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say 'yes' and follow up and do it," Perry said. "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that."
Inside Matthew Perry's final week
Matthew Perry reportedly spent his final days doing what he loves: pickleball. The "17 Again" actor developed a passion for the sport during his road to recovery, and he even had a court installed in his home so he could play when he wanted. "I absolutely love the sport. But I wish it was called anything other than pickleball," he quipped in an interview with InPickleball in 2022. His coach, Matthew Manesse, even told Parade that the actor was a natural. "Matthew is competitive and he's getting very good. He's using it to lose weight," he noted. "He's an awesome guy and will play with anyone at the club here. He has a full tennis background, so it was a semi-easy transition for him."
However, in the final week of his life, something seemed off. TV host Billy Bush wrote in his Instagram tribute that he reached out to Perry's usual pickleball partner and found out that the actor appeared to be having some health problems. "It [pickleball] regulated his days. I spoke to the woman he played with this morning and every morning," Bush wrote. "She is in shock, adored Matt...she said he had been fatigued today and over the past week. A little more than usual. He played for one hour then went home."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).