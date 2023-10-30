Whatever Happened To Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz?

In the wake of Matthew Perry's tragic death, fans are reflecting on the beloved actor's complicated life. The topic of his romantic relationships, in particular, has resurfaced. Throughout the years, the "Friends" star dated several high-profile actors, including Julia Roberts and "Mean Girls" actor Lizzy Caplan, per People. While Perry never tied the knot, he did get very close to marriage. In 2018, he started dating manager Molly Hurwitz. Just two years later, Perry put a ring on it. At the time, he told People, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." From an outsider's perspective, the pair seemed to be happily in love. In a February 2020 Instagram post (via Us Weekly), Hurwitz gushed, "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer" (Perry had recently joined the platform). "HVD to my favorite," she added.

However, in 2021, it was announced that Perry had ended his engagement. "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best," he stated. According to The Los Angeles Times, the couple's relationship had been on and off since 2018. But once their engagement was called off, Perry and Hurwitz parted ways for good. While Perry stayed in the public eye following the split, Hurwitz seemed to fade into the background. Here's what Perry's ex-fiancée has been up to lately.