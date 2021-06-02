Matthew Perry Just Ended His Engagement. Here's Why

Matthew Perry has headed to splitsville again after calling it quits with his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz. The "Friends" star has quite the dating history, which includes big name stars including Julia Roberts, Yasmine Bleeth, and Heather Graham (via The Sun) and he also enjoyed a lengthy romance with "Mean Girls" actor Lizzy Caplan from 2006 until 2012.

Perry and Caplan quietly split, with a source alleging to Daily Mail that things ended because Perry supposedly "wasn't ready to make the full commitment." He appeared to take a break from dating in the public eye after that and told USA Today in 2013 that he was dating "a little bit" but had decided to keep that part of his life a little more private.

It seemed like he'd finally found that special someone when he started dating Hurwitz in 2018. However, In Touch reported that Perry and Hurwitz split in May 2020, with a source claiming the breakup "was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways." Perry confirmed in November 2020 that things were very much back on and serious when he told People that he'd popped the question. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," he gushed. Sadly, fast-forward seven months and it was all off once again.

