The Truth About The Matthew Perry Dating Controversy

There has recently been a ton of drama involving celebrities and the Raya dating app — and things just got more scandalous. It all started when model Nivine Jay posted a TikTok video claiming that she matched with Ben Affleck. She explained that she unmatched him because she didn't think it was really him. However, he later confirmed his identity by sending her a video, saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me." Jay shared the clip of the actor on her TikTok, writing, "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram."

The post quickly went viral and drew a mixed response from viewers who weren't sure whether it was cool or a little creepy.

It turns out, Affleck isn't the only celebrity to be outed on Raya. "Friends" star Matthew Perry has also been exposed for allegedly matching with a 19-year-old on the app. Keep scrolling to find out more details about his dating controversy.