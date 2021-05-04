Who Is Ben Affleck's Supposed Match On A Dating App, Nivine Jay?

Ah, celebs! They're just like us in their pursuit of love apparently — but sometimes they have a hard time securing dates. Hear us out. Influencer Nivine Jay claims Ben Affleck slid into her Instagram DMs after she understandably didn't believe it was really him on a dating app. Jay posted a TikTok video on May 3, which read, "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram." After showing her face, the video cuts to the Hollywood heavyweight saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

Now before you ditch your dating app of choice to download Raya, let's be clear — it's not your average love-finding tech tool. The exclusive app is membership-based and designed for the rich and famous ... or semi-famous. In order to join, prospective users must not only be referred by an existing member, but also be verified and voted on by a committee, per 9Honey. On top of that, there's a waitlist, with Business Insider previously reporting that out of 100,000 applicants, just 8% are approved.

Demi Lovato previously spoke about using Raya during her documentary "Simply Complicated." Likewise, Drew Barrymore can commiserate with Affleck's bad luck as she revealed to Andy Cohen she got "stood up" and "didn't match with anyone," per news.com.au. But what does a celeb look for in a match? While we can't talk for everyone, or every instance, Affleck is apparently interested in low-key social media influencers like Jay.