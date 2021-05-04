Who Is Ben Affleck's Supposed Match On A Dating App, Nivine Jay?
Ah, celebs! They're just like us in their pursuit of love apparently — but sometimes they have a hard time securing dates. Hear us out. Influencer Nivine Jay claims Ben Affleck slid into her Instagram DMs after she understandably didn't believe it was really him on a dating app. Jay posted a TikTok video on May 3, which read, "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram." After showing her face, the video cuts to the Hollywood heavyweight saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."
Now before you ditch your dating app of choice to download Raya, let's be clear — it's not your average love-finding tech tool. The exclusive app is membership-based and designed for the rich and famous ... or semi-famous. In order to join, prospective users must not only be referred by an existing member, but also be verified and voted on by a committee, per 9Honey. On top of that, there's a waitlist, with Business Insider previously reporting that out of 100,000 applicants, just 8% are approved.
Demi Lovato previously spoke about using Raya during her documentary "Simply Complicated." Likewise, Drew Barrymore can commiserate with Affleck's bad luck as she revealed to Andy Cohen she got "stood up" and "didn't match with anyone," per news.com.au. But what does a celeb look for in a match? While we can't talk for everyone, or every instance, Affleck is apparently interested in low-key social media influencers like Jay.
Nivine Jay has just over 34,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok
In the grand scheme of things, Ben Affleck's attempted match, Nivine Jay, has a small-ish following on social media compared to the actor. While there's not much information online, she has 16.4 thousand followers on Instagram and 18.1 thousand on TikTok. Her socials suggest she lives in Los Angeles, which makes sense, given Affleck is based there, but gives little account to her age. Aside from "influencing," Jay has also written a book called "Cry Baby," which is about "the five stages of grief" and has two minor acting titles to her name on her IMDb.
While Jay wasn't clear on when Affleck's supposed chase occurred — or whether she even responded to his personal video message — Affleck has been relatively busy on the dating front. In January, he "amicably" broke up with "Knives Out" star Ana de Armas after almost a year of dating, having met on set of their film "Deep Water." He was also snapped going to ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez's house on April 30 — suspiciously after the singer's breakup to Alex Rodriguez — however, sources say they're simply "friends."
Therefore, it's possible Affleck is still on the swipe for a soulmate (he even confirmed he used Raya back in 2019 during a light-hearted Instagram post), so if you're one of the lucky Los Angeles-based people to be accepted on the exclusive app — keep your eyes peeled. Suffice to say, if you get a match request from Affleck, it might actually be him.