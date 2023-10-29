What Matthew Perry Said About Dying Is So Sad Now

The news of Matthew Perry's tragic death at age 54 rocked the entertainment world. TMZ reported that the actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He is believed to have died from drowning after suffering a cardiac arrest, and there were no drugs present at the time of his death, according to officials. Perry's fans were devastated by his untimely passing, and the star's remarks on death are sad now looking back.

Perry was open about how his struggles with addiction resulted in several brushes with death. He hoped that sharing his story would aid others in overcoming substance disorders. Perry admitted in an interview with podcaster Tom Power in 2022 that he wanted his sobriety work to be his legacy. "If somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he said, adding, "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

That same year, in an interview with The New York Times, Perry said that at the height of his "Friends" fame, he was taking 55 Vicodin pills daily. To feed his addiction, he would also attend open houses and steal drugs from strangers' medicine cabinets, according to an interview with Diane Sawyer. Perry estimated that he'd "probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober." He also talked about dying, and what he said is heartbreaking.