Matthew Perry Is Set To Tell The Story Of His Struggles Like Never Before

In 2002, Matthew Perry first spoke about struggling with addiction. He had been sober for about a year after going to rehab for the second time. He explained in an interview with The New York Times that his main goal was to be famous, and once it happened with the success of "Friends," he realized that fame wasn't satisfying enough to fulfill his life, and he turned to alcohol and drugs.

In HBO Max's "Friends: The Reunion" in 2021, the alum — who portrayed Chandler Bing — shared more of this dissatisfaction in life and the need for fame, particularly the need for a positive audience reaction. "To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh," he admitted (via The New York Post). "If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

After Perry stayed sober, he had the inspiration to help others who were in the same situation as him. According to I Am Sober, the actor donated his mansion in Malibu to house those who were looking to recover from addiction. His hope was to help those people kickstart their lives in the real world after recovering. The webpage also said that Perry had become a "figurehead" for addiction and rehabilitation by sharing his story and helping others. And it seems that the comedic actor is now furthering that title by releasing a memoir about his life.