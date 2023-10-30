Gwyneth Paltrow Remembers Her 'Magical' Summer Romance With Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry touched the hearts of many people, including Gwyneth Paltrow. Decades after their summer romance, she still cherishes her brief moment with the late actor. "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with," Paltrow wrote on Instagram.

"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer," she continued. The "Shakespeare In Love" actor shared that it was the summer before the "Friends" pilot had aired and Perry was "nervous," hoping his career would soon take off. While they eventually lost touch, Paltrow wrote that she was "super sad" to hear of his death and wished him "peace at long last."

Perry opened up about his summer romance with Paltrow in his autobiography, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" (via Insider). At the time, he was visiting his grandfather in Massachusetts while Paltrow was starring in a play. They met at a party and together, went into a broom closet for a makeout session. At the time they were both not tabloid-worthy yet and he wrote, "This was the last summer of my life when I could make out at a party with a beautiful young woman called Gwyneth and no one, save Gwyneth and I, cared."