Athletes Pay Special Tribute To Matthew Perry After His Death

Matthew Perry — best known for his beloved role as Chandler Bing from "Friends" — died on October 28, 2023. As of this writing, officials are currently citing his death as a drowning, according to TMZ. Although law enforcement officials are still piecing together what happened, the current theory is that Perry possibly went into cardiac arrest while spending time in his jacuzzi. Unfortunately, it will probably be several months before Perry's fans, family, and friends know exactly what happened.

Since news of Perry's tragic passing spread online, Perry's fans and peers have started memorializing his life and career across the internet. Although Perry has received an outpouring of love from celebs across the entire industry — from Adele to Maggie Wheeler (Janice from "Friends") to Yvette Nicole Brown — the "Friends" star has received special love from the sports community, too. After all, before Perry was a world-famous actor, he was a teen tennis star, with hopes of becoming a professional one day.

In an interview with Men's Health, Perry detailed why he didn't pursue the sport into adulthood. "Giving up tennis wasn't really a decision I had to make," explained Perry. "I was a very good tennis player in Ottawa, Canada — nationally ranked when I was, like, 13. Then I moved to Los Angeles when I was 15, and everyone in L.A. just killed me .... I realized I wouldn't be playing tennis for a living, so I went for acting." However, he never lost his passion for tennis, transforming that lifelong love into one for pickleball. And now, athletes have taken to social media to honor the actor who idolized them in life.