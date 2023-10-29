Matthew Perry Was An All-Star Athlete Before Friends

Matthew Perry told "Late Show with David Letterman" in 1995 he knew it was time to hang up his tennis shoes after his first big match in Los Angeles, which his family came out to watch. "I got killed. He kicked my butt, this guy," he said. "My whole family, they kind of put their head down and they were hoping I would have some kind of other career choice." Perry joked about the demise of his original dream with his signature humor and wit: "I quickly realized being a nationally ranked tennis player in Canada is like being a good hockey player in Burbank."

But just because Perry was unable to play tennis at a professional level, that didn't stop him from enjoying the sport as much as he could. In fact, the star got to live out his pro dreams. Sort of. In 2001, he played alongside Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi as part of the Night At The Net charity tennis match, ironically held in Los Angeles.

Perry's longstanding passion also seeped into his work. His tennis skills were clear in his short-lived ABC sitcom "Mr. Sunshine," as his character, Ben Donovan, played the sport — while handing out a few tips. His "Friends" character, Chandler Bing, could also be seen playing tennis alongside Courteney Cox's Monica Geller in the Season 5 episode, "The One with Chandler's Work Laugh."