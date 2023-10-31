Demi Moore's Addiction Struggles Had A Major Impact On Rumer Willis

This article contains mention of substance abuse and addiction.

Actor Demi Moore had a rough go of things after splitting from her ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, a relationship that she referred to as a kind of addiction. "The addiction and the co-dependency ... like my addiction to Ashton — that was probably almost more devastating because it took me away emotionally," Moore told hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith on a 2019 episode of "Red Table Talk." Although substance abuse runs in Moore's family and alcoholism wasn't new to the Emmy nominee, it deeply affected her three daughters. "It was like the sun went down, like a monster came," Moore's youngest daughter Tallulah Willis recalled. "I remember, there's just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense [Moore's] eyes shutting a little bit more ... or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn't sober."

Moore's substance abuse struggles were such that all three of her girls cut ties with their mom for several years, according to Perez Hilton. Around this time, she shared in her memoir, "Inside Out," that she was struggling emotionally after she'd suffered a miscarriage with then-husband Kutcher and found herself bending over backward to try and please him. As noted by E! News, she wrote in her memoir that the breaking point came in 2012 when the star had a seizure after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous at a party. Moore's oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, was by her side and called for help. The experience was traumatic for Rumer and negatively impacted her relationship with Moore.