A Look At Nicole Scherzinger's Dating History

Nicole Scherzinger's most high-profile romance was with Formula One racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, with whom she began dating in 2007 after meeting at the European Music Awards. However, the couple would end up making headlines for their multiple breakups.

One of the pair's first splits came in 2011 after four years together. According to People, Scherzinger and Hamilton's busy careers and long distance kept them apart. However, they rekindled their relationship before splitting again in 2013. As reported by the Mirror, while on "The X Factor" as a judge, Scherzinger was seen visibly upset as contestants sang songs about heartbreak. "I am not a robot, and I wear my heart on my sleeve," Scherzinger stated. "But music is a part of my life, and music touches me, so I think I've been a bit more emotional through the audition process this year because I was obviously going through some stuff internally."

Scherzinger and the racecar driver reunited again, and rumors of an engagement spread. In 2015, they split for good, with a report by The U.S. Sun alleging that Scherzinger was ready to take their relationship to the next level and Hamilton was not. Following their breakup, Hamilton had this to say to Top Gear: "My cars are my babies. I used to say when I had a girlfriend, 'I'm taking one of the girls out, so you can come if you want, but you come second when it comes to them.'" Yikes.