Kelce Family Reportedly Fears For Travis Amid Taylor Swift Media Frenzy
Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift quickly became the biggest story early in the NFL season. Their romance dominated headlines and the pair appeared to only grow closer. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss where Swift was not in attendance, the pop star flew back to Kansas City to visit her beau and spend time together for Halloween, per the Daily Mail. After that Chiefs loss, the Denver Broncos trolled Kelce and his teammates by playing "Shake It Off" over the stadium speakers. Discourse around their budding relationship has clearly reached a fever pitch both inside and outside the NFL.
The NFL embraced the added attention the "Blank Space" singer has brought to the sport, but Kelce has been critical of the league. "But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit for sure ... especially my situation," he said on his "New Heights" podcast on October 4 (via Variety).
From the start, the tight end admitted there was a stark change in the attention he received. "I've noticed a few things, paparazzi outside my house, s**t like that, for sure," Kelce said on his podcast on September 27 (via the New York Post). The media attention has bled into other members of the Kelce family. Not only has it impacted their lives, but a report claims they are actually concerned for Travis' safety.
Jason Kelce expressed concern for Travis Kelce
Media coverage of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has led the press to closely following not only the Kansas City Chiefs star, but his brother Jason Kelce — who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles — and their parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, too. An article published by TMZ on October 31 said the family was fine with the added attention because they knew Travis was happy dating the "Cruel Summer" artist. The family was, however, surprised by just how fervent Swift's fan base could be, and that's why they were "a little worried for [Travis]'s safety."
Jason voiced early concerns that his brother's relationship with Swift could become unmanageable. "But there's another end of [the relationship] where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot,'" Jason told NBC Sports on October 23. "As long as it's not, you know, becoming a threat to his safety and things like that," he added, while mentioning that the Travis-Taylor stories were on pace to eclipse the media attention previously garnered from Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
Concerns about Swift's fan base extended beyond the Kelce family, as an ex-girlfriend of Travis' claimed she started to receive threats. Maya Benberry, who briefly dated the tight end in 2016, said fans targeted her. "Swifties are aggressive, very negative, very hypocritical," she told "Inside Edition" in September (via Vanity Fair). Despite the potential safety concerns, Travis' parents took the added media attention in stride.
How time with Taylor Swift has impacted Donna Kelce's life
While attending Kansas City Chiefs games to see Travis Kelce play, Taylor Swift has spent time with her boyfriend's parents. His mother, Donna Kelce, was asked about the experience of having her son date one of the most famous people on the planet. "It truly feels like I'm in some kind of an alternate universe," Donna said while speaking to "Today" on October 6. "I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life," Donna said of the media scrutiny. She added that the overall experience of spending time with the pop star has been a positive one.
Meanwhile, Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, has gushed over his son's ultra-famous new girlfriend. Swift's personality was more grounded than he maybe expected. "She's very down to earth, very genuine," Ed told Entertainment Tonight on October 25. "The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is," he added, although Ed believed his son and Swift could be seeing much less of each other. "This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour," he told ET.
An earlier report claimed the couple already started planning how to see each other while Swift is away on the Eras Tour and Travis is in the middle of the NFL season.
Travis Kelce looks out for Taylor Swift's safety
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance hit full swing while the pop star was on a three-month hiatus from her wildly popular Eras Tour. As she prepares for the international leg of the tour, an insider claimed the couple had a workaround to stay close. "Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source told Entertainment Tonight on October 19, while claiming the pair was "all in" on dating.
As Swift and Kelce spent more time together, the Kansas City Chiefs star became more comfortable. During one outing, fans believed they saw Kelce shove one of Swift's bodyguards, but the NFLer said he was simply placing a hand on the guard's back. But he is always looking out for the "Bad Blood" singer's safety. "I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm the man in the situation, I'm like protective," he said on his "New Heights" podcast on October 18 (via People).
Kelce was also spotted dancing to "Shake It Off" while attending Game 1 of the World Series. Keen-eyed fans froze the footage and took the opportunity to zoom-in on his phone. Several claimed he had a photo of Swift as his background. He's clearly "Enchanted" with Swift, if that's the case!