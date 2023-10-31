Kelce Family Reportedly Fears For Travis Amid Taylor Swift Media Frenzy

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift quickly became the biggest story early in the NFL season. Their romance dominated headlines and the pair appeared to only grow closer. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss where Swift was not in attendance, the pop star flew back to Kansas City to visit her beau and spend time together for Halloween, per the Daily Mail. After that Chiefs loss, the Denver Broncos trolled Kelce and his teammates by playing "Shake It Off" over the stadium speakers. Discourse around their budding relationship has clearly reached a fever pitch both inside and outside the NFL.

The NFL embraced the added attention the "Blank Space" singer has brought to the sport, but Kelce has been critical of the league. "But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit for sure ... especially my situation," he said on his "New Heights" podcast on October 4 (via Variety).

From the start, the tight end admitted there was a stark change in the attention he received. "I've noticed a few things, paparazzi outside my house, s**t like that, for sure," Kelce said on his podcast on September 27 (via the New York Post). The media attention has bled into other members of the Kelce family. Not only has it impacted their lives, but a report claims they are actually concerned for Travis' safety.