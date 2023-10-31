Tyler Christopher, General Hospital And Days Of Our Lives Actor, Dead At 50

Tyler Christopher, best known for his longtime role as Nikolas Cassadine on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died at age 50. The television actor was confirmed dead by fellow "GH" star Maurice Benard (via People). The cause of death, as stated by Benard, was an unspecified cardiac event.

The news of Christopher's sudden passing was announced October 31 on Benard's Instagram. "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher," Benard's post began. "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."

Christopher was a well-known face to soap opera fans. Along with starring in more than one thousand episodes of "General Hospital," Christopher had a few recurring roles in "Days of Our Lives before leaving the show in 2018.