Celebs Who Can't Stand Brad Pitt

"So you're Brad Pitt? That don't impress me much." At the time, Shania Twain seemed like the only person in the world who would remain so nonchalant when coming face to face with Hollywood's ultimate '90s pin-up (although the country singer has since revealed the spot of shade throwing was nothing personal).

But since then, "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" actor appears to have made his fair share of enemies. And we're not just talking about the equally famous first and second ex-wives, either.

Indeed, Pitt has rubbed everyone from pioneers of the grunge scene and heavyweight champion boxers to reality TV regulars and various co-stars, not to mention two members of the Trump family, up the wrong way over the years. Here's a look at 14 famous faces who probably won't be sending the Academy Award winner a Christmas card any time in the near future.