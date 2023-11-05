Celebs Who Can't Stand Brad Pitt
"So you're Brad Pitt? That don't impress me much." At the time, Shania Twain seemed like the only person in the world who would remain so nonchalant when coming face to face with Hollywood's ultimate '90s pin-up (although the country singer has since revealed the spot of shade throwing was nothing personal).
But since then, "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" actor appears to have made his fair share of enemies. And we're not just talking about the equally famous first and second ex-wives, either.
Indeed, Pitt has rubbed everyone from pioneers of the grunge scene and heavyweight champion boxers to reality TV regulars and various co-stars, not to mention two members of the Trump family, up the wrong way over the years. Here's a look at 14 famous faces who probably won't be sending the Academy Award winner a Christmas card any time in the near future.
Courtney Love didn't trust Brad Pitt to play late husband
Courtney Love has never been one to hold back. And she didn't disappoint during an appearance on the podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" when the subject of "Fight Club," and its antihero, in particular, reared its head.
The Hole frontwoman revealed that she'd been lined up to play Marla Singer, the character eventually inhabited by Helena Bonham Carter in the 1999 cult classic. However, she was removed from the project following an ill-timed beef with the man cast as Tyler Durden, Brad Pitt. And it was all related to her late husband, Kurt Cobain.
Love explained that Pitt had wanted to play the Nirvana lead singer in a proposed biopic. However, she didn't believe that the A-lister had the necessary credentials. "Who the f*** do you think you are?" she said, recalling exactly their direct conversation. "I don't know if I trust you, and I don't know that your movies are for profit ... They're really good social justice movies, but ... if you don't get me, you kind of don't get Kurt, and I don't feel like you do, Brad." Love now admits she wishes she'd kept schtum at the time and only given Pitt a piece of her mind once filming on "Fight Club" had wrapped.
Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie's divorce gets messy
If ever there was a case against walking down the aisle, it'd be for "Brangelina." Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appeared to have been the perfect Hollywood couple after falling in love on the set of the 2005 flick "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." But within just two years of their 2014 wedding, news emerged that the latter had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. And it's fair to say their split hasn't been an amicable one.
In 2016, Pitt was accused anonymously of child abuse after reportedly getting into an altercation with Jolie and their son Maddox on a private jet. Soon after, court documents revealed that the "Maleficent" star believed she hadn't received enough adequate financial support since the split. And then, while attempting to divide their assets, Pitt sued Jolie for reportedly allowing a Luxembourg manufacturer to buy her share in their French vineyard without his consent.
Jolie has kept relatively silent about their bitter marriage breakdown. But in a 2020 interview with Vogue, she revealed that she'd filed for divorce for the "wellbeing" of her six kids, adding, "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing." The Academy Award winner also hinted at further disharmony over her living arrangements while chatting to Harper's Bazaar: "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."
Mike Tyson discovered Brad Pitt in bed with his estranged wife
It seems as though Brad Pitt had a lucky escape in the late 1980s when he was caught in bed with fellow actor Robin Givens, the estranged wife of the world's heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.
During a chat on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," the sportsman recalled how he got "mad as hell" after discovering the then-relatively unknown Pitt while paying Givens a visit for some bedroom activity of his own. Tyson said, "I was going to my lawyer office to divorce her that day but I wanted to sneak in a quickie ... Every day I would go to her house to have sex with her. This particular day, someone beat me to the punch ... I guess Brad got there earlier than I did. You should have seen his face when he saw me."
In another chat with Sway Calloway for Sirius XM's Shade 45 (via LADbible), Tyson revealed that Pitt wasn't exactly the heartthrob he became at the time: "He looked like he must've been a little high, because I know about high. He wasn't the Brad now with the reputation he's upholding. He was like a beach bum, a little nerdy." But despite his size and profession, the boxer admitted he'd been the one afraid to throw a punch in retaliation. "I was scared too because this was pre-'Matrix.' That Brazilian karate s*** — trying to run but coming back. I thought I better back up from that little white motherf***er."
Bethenny Frankel believes Brad Pitt should stay in his lane
Most people would agree that Brad Pitt, now fast approaching his sixties, is aging like one of his own fine wines. Not Bethenny Frankel, however. Indeed, the "Real Housewives of New York City" star believes that the Oscar winner's skin is "not that great."
The reality TV regular didn't just throw this shade out of nowhere. She was talking on an episode of her own "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast (amusingly titled "It's the Pitts") about the new line of skincare products from both Pitt (Le Domaine) and fellow A-lister Jared Leto (Twentynine Palms, who he cut ties with). And she believes that both parties should just stick to what they know.
Frankel said, "All of a sudden, all these men are so fascinated with skincare. Jared Leto is gonna do a skincare routine? Is he gonna put one of those, like, pink headbands on, push his long hair back and do a GRWM [Get Ready With Me] with Brad Pitt? Take a break with the skincare for men. It's a reach ... It's the weirdest time to come into a delineation in something that is not about men or women." The tabloid favorite's concerns were slightly undermined by the fact that both Leto and Pitt's ranges are gender-neutral.
Donald Trump labels Brad Pitt a little wiseguy
It's fair to say that Donald Trump wasn't amused by the Academy Awards of 2020. As well as criticizing (via Today) the Academy's decision to award "Parasite" with Best Picture ("We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don't know"), the then-President of the United States also took umbrage with Brad Pitt's speech.
While accepting the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Pitt said, "They told me I have only 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing." The actor was, of course, referencing the recent decision by the Senate to prevent national security advisor Bolton from giving testimony in Trump's impeachment trial.
Unsurprisingly, the 45th didn't take this bit of shade lying down. At a Colorado rally soon after the ceremony, he said, "And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his. He got up, said a little wiseguy thing. He's a little wiseguy."
Eric Trump dismisses Brad Pitt as a smug elitist
Like father, like son. Donald Trump, former President of the United States, wasn't the only member of his family to call out Brad Pitt for the actor's political quip during his acceptance speech at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Indeed, Eric Trump was even quicker in his smackdown, taking to Instagram on the same night that Pitt criticized his father's impeachment trial for restricting national security advisor John Bolton from the witness stand. Captioning a photo of the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star on Instagram, the political aide wrote, "Oscars ratings fall 25% to all-time low. Probably because Americans don't like to be preached to by smug elitists. The elegance has been lost and America has tuned these people out of their homes."
Of course, the Oscars stage wasn't the only place where Pitt voiced his opinion on the matter that night. He also told journalists backstage (per The Independent) about how disappointed he was with the turn of events: "When gamesmanship trumps the right thing, it's a sad thing. And I don't think we should let it slide. And I'm very serious about that."
Justin Theroux sneakily throws shade at Brad Pitt
The whole soap opera drama involving Brad Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston took another turn in 2016 when the latter's then-husband appeared to tell the former exactly what he felt about him on Instagram.
"The Leftovers" star Justin Theroux nearly broke the internet when he shared a piece of artwork by graffiti maestro Nick Flatt to express his thoughts on the impending presidential election battle. The expletive-ridden design featured the sentiments "F*** racism," "F*** imperialism," and "F*** war." But it was the middle finger given to a certain actor that got everyone's tongues wagging.
Yes, the piece also featured the phrase, "F*** Brad Pitt." The "Seven" star had famously ditched Aniston a decade earlier to be with Angelina Jolie. But despite the obvious connection, Theroux insisted in the caption that he wasn't throwing shade at anyone in particular. In hashtag form, he wrote, "And no this post is not 'shading' anyone because I'm not 11 years old." The majority of his followers, however, were far from convinced, with one responding, "LMFAO, savage."
Tom Cruise made Brad Pitt miserable
Although Tom Cruise has never publicly spoken about his feelings toward Brad Pitt, his "Interview with the Vampire" co-star has been more than happy to dish the dirt. Indeed, there certainly doesn't appear to be any love lost between them, that's for sure.
Pitt once revealed that working alongside Cruise on the 1994 adaptation of Anne Rice's gothic novel left him feeling miserable, adding (via Express), "He bugged me. There came a point during filming when I started really resenting him ... He's North Pole, I'm South. He's always coming at you with a handshake, whereas I may bump into you."
"There was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation," Pitt further explained, referencing Cruise's apparent incessant need to be top dog. According to the tabloids, Pitt also blasted the Cruise's 2008 film "Valkyrie." Moreover, Tom was hurt when Angelina Jolie, Pitt's then-partner, replaced him as the lead for the 2010 actioner "Salt." Unsurprisingly, the pair haven't worked together since.
Harrison Ford clashed with Brad Pitt making The Devil's Own
In 1997, two Hollywood titans from two different generations came together to make a thriller about an IRA terrorist who infiltrates an Irish-American family. And while "The Devil's Own" was a smash at the box office, grossing more than $140 million, it came at a cost for both parties.
Following the film's release, Ford labeled the shoot (via The Independent) as "tough," while his co-star went even further, describing it as "the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking, if you can even call it that, that I've ever seen." And it was a conflict about the script that caused the two actors to be at loggerheads, as Ford explained to Esquire several decades later.
"Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn't just a good-and-evil battle," the Hollywood veteran remarked. "And that's when I came up with the bad-shooting thing. Each of us had different ideas about it ... I wanted to stay with my point of view — or I was imposing my point of view, and it's fair to say that that's what Brad felt. It was complicated."
Ruben Diaz calls out Brad Pitt for being an unmarried fornicator
It was little surprise when Ruben Diaz, the state senator who'd previously opposed same-sex marriage, called out those couples who cohabit without walking down the aisle first. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have been a little surprised, however, to discover that they'd been called out personally.
In a Spanish-language blog post for the Ramón Aníbal TV show's website, translated by The Village Voice, Diaz responded to a Daily News survey that reported that the marriage rate in America was the lowest it had ever been. He wrote, "I, for my part, don't want to offend anyone, but the Bible, the word of God; calls it fornication to live as husband and wife without having made this union a wedding officially blessed by God and man."
Diaz then no doubt offended various New York-based, non-wedded pairings, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee, Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor, and, of course, Pitt and Jolie, who he described as "one of the most famous couples in the world." The two stars did end up saying "I do" three years later, but then no doubt enraged Diaz further when they got divorced in 2016.
Kirsten Dunst described kissing Brad Pitt as disgusting
Back in 1994, getting paid to kiss the world's number-one heartthrob, Brad Pitt, would have been the dream for millions. But for Kirsten Dunst, locking lips with her co-star for "Interview with the Vampire" was something of a nightmare.
And once you learn of the age gap, you can understand why. Pitt was aged 31 when he portrayed Louis de Pointe du Lac in the adaptation of Anne Rice's gothic novel. On the other hand, Dunst, who played Claudia, was 20 years his junior at just 11 years old. In fact, the on-screen smooch was her very first. And in an interview with Bullett magazine, she made it crystal clear about how unnerving she found the whole experience.
Dunst said (via Glamour UK), "I remember Brad would watch lots of 'Real World' episodes. He had this long hair. He was just a hippie-ish cool dude. Everyone at the time was like, 'You're so lucky you kissed Brad Pitt,' but I thought it was disgusting. I didn't kiss anyone else until I was 16, I think. I was a late bloomer." After suffering from depression, the actor entered rehab to deal with the fact she'd been "working since I was a kid in a very people-pleasing environment."
Jennifer Aniston questioned Brad Pitt's choices
Although the pair now appear to be bosom buddies again, ex-spouses Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston didn't split in the most amicable of circumstances. Indeed, the former left the latter brokenhearted when he left their marriage to be with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. And the fact that the pin-up was so public about his new love only made matters worse.
In 2006, Vanity Fair asked Aniston about Pitt and Jolie's recent 60-page W magazine feature in which they declared their undying love for each other. Unsurprisingly, she wasn't exactly delighted about seeing their faces stare out to her from the newsstand. She explained, "You joke and say, 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.'"
Aniston went on to say, not unreasonably, that her former husband could have been a little more thoughtful: "You want to shake the s*** out of him and say, 'Your timing sucks!' He's made some choices that have been tremendously insensitive. He makes his choices. He can do whatever. We're divorced, and you can see why."
Rafael Correa calls out Brad Pitt for alleged smearing campaign
In 2015, Brad Pitt bought the film rights to "The Law of the Jungle," a book by Paul Barrett based on the $9 billion oil giant Chevron being fined for causing mass pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest. But there's one man hoping that the story never makes it to the screen.
Soon after the purchasing news emerged, Ecuador president Rafael Correa addressed the subject on his regular Saturday TV show. He personally invited Pitt to head to the South American nation to see for himself why the book was allegedly inaccurate. Barrett was accused by some of siding with Chevron, particularly for the way in which he criticized Steven Donziger, the American lawyer who's been fighting on Ecuador's behalf.
Correa said (via teleSUR), "We invite (Brad Pitt) to dip his hand (in the contaminated soil). We'll see if he continues with this movie project, which would be the biggest act of dishonesty." The disgruntled leader later added, "Surely Brad Pitt does not know what he is getting involved with, in the complicity he is falling victim to." Correa's words may have had the desired effect, as nearly a decade on, there's still no sign of an adaptation in the works.
Marc Forster stopped speaking to Brad Pitt
To say that "World War Z" had a difficult inception is something of an understatement. The zombie movie was plagued with various reshoots, rewrites, and the small matter of its leading man and director not speaking a word to each other.
Ironically, Brad Pitt, who played the heroic former U.N. investigator Gerry Lane in the 2013 horror, had been instrumental in getting Marc Forster the director's chair: Paramount Pictures had initially been reluctant to hand over such a big budget affair to the man who'd helmed "Quantum of Solace," the James Bond flick that had endured a similarly troubled shoot.
But Pitt was soon left regretting putting Forster's name forward. According to Vulture, their relationship became so strained that the latter had to pass on any notes to the former via a third party. It's not known exactly what caused the friction, but the various script and scheduling problems no doubt played their part. Although Pitt and Forster have never addressed the claims directly, the fact that J.A. Bayona and then David Fincher were poised to direct the since-canceled sequel gives them further substance.