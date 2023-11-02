David Schwimmer's Daughter Cleo Is Growing Up Fast
David Schwimmer was a proud dad to Ben and Emma on "Friends," but is an even prouder dad to his daughter Cleo in real life.
Schwimmer was always vocal about wanting to become a father. In 2005, he shared with the Irish Examiner, "Basically, I don't think I'll truly be happy until I'm a father and a husband. There's a part of me that thinks, did the celebrity thing, did the entertainment thing, done plays, done TV, done film... done it." Although it would take some time, Schwimmer did get what he wished for.
In 2007, the "Friends" actor met British artist Zoe Buckman, and just three years later, the couple would walk down the aisle. In 2011, a year into their marriage, Schwimmer and Buckman welcomed their daughter Cleo. The couple chose to shield Cleo from the spotlight, ensuring she remained their priority even through their divorce in 2017. In a statement obtained by USA Today, they shared, "Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family." After Schwimmer and Buckman parted ways, they continued to raise Cleo privately. Although she's not in the spotlight, Cleo has grown immensely as the years have gone by.
Cleo is almost a teenager
From a young age, Cleo — the daughter of David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman — was eager to try new things that may not have been suitable for her age. In 2016, the "Friends" actor revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" how his then 5-year-old daughter had a taste for beer. Schwimmer explained, "When I pour myself a glass of wine that my wife and I have over dinner, and my daughter says, 'Can I try that?' I thought, 'Well, if you start saying no, then they're just going to want it more,'" he continued, "So, I thought 'Yeah, all right. Go ahead, sweetie. Have a sip.' And luckily, she was like, 'Blah! No!'"
Seeing as his tactic was successful with wine, he thought it would be the same thing when Cleo asked to try some beer, but it was quite the opposite. He shared, "If I have a beer out, I have to watch it because if I turn my back, she'll be chugging it." While she's not of legal age to drink just yet, Cleo is getting older and has come a long way from being a rambunctious 5-year-old.
Schwimmer's daughter is nearly a teenager and will turn thirteen in May 2024. Cleo's mom, Buckman, shared a sweet post honoring her 12th birthday in 2023. She wrote, "Happy 12th birthday Kiddo! We got you boo... today yesterday & forever!! with unconditional love." Cleo, no longer a baby, looked all grown up in the photo.
Cleo knows what she wants
Cleo might not be a teenager yet, but she is confident in what she wants. From her hairstyle to her food choices, she isn't afraid of expressing who she is. Her father, David Schwimmer, revealed that between the ages of 4 and 5, Cleo decided she wanted to become a vegetarian. He told the "Table Manners" podcast, "She's a self-declared vegetarian. When she was four or five, she just said, 'I'm a vegetarian.' I think she had been somewhere with her mum, where they were talking about vegetarianism and animal rights, and I think it just hit her." From 4 years old to double digits, Cleo has remained a vegetarian and isn't afraid to push boundaries.
In 2020, Cleo decided to shave her head. Her mom, Zoe Buckman, shared several photos of the process as Cleo was all smiles. Buckman wrote, "The world is saying 'bun it down and rebuild' and the babies are listening. I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn't, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope!" Throughout the years, Cleo has dyed her hair different colors but has always kept it at a short length. Cleo's confidence shines in everything she does, and we can only imagine that courage will continue as she gets older.