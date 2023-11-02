David Schwimmer's Daughter Cleo Is Growing Up Fast

David Schwimmer was a proud dad to Ben and Emma on "Friends," but is an even prouder dad to his daughter Cleo in real life.

Schwimmer was always vocal about wanting to become a father. In 2005, he shared with the Irish Examiner, "Basically, I don't think I'll truly be happy until I'm a father and a husband. There's a part of me that thinks, did the celebrity thing, did the entertainment thing, done plays, done TV, done film... done it." Although it would take some time, Schwimmer did get what he wished for.

In 2007, the "Friends" actor met British artist Zoe Buckman, and just three years later, the couple would walk down the aisle. In 2011, a year into their marriage, Schwimmer and Buckman welcomed their daughter Cleo. The couple chose to shield Cleo from the spotlight, ensuring she remained their priority even through their divorce in 2017. In a statement obtained by USA Today, they shared, "Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family." After Schwimmer and Buckman parted ways, they continued to raise Cleo privately. Although she's not in the spotlight, Cleo has grown immensely as the years have gone by.