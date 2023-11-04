Why Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Is No Longer Close With Her Family
Over the years, Brooke Hogan has had a tumultuous relationship with her family. They starred in the reality show "Hogan Knows Best" which followed professional wrestler star Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), his wife Linda Hogan, and their two kids Brooke and Nick Hogan. The series ended in 2007, and according to Brooke that is around the time the family "imploded" as Hulk and Linda ended up getting a divorce.
"We just went in every direction. I think I moved like 16 times," Brooke told Distractify in 2021. Not only was the marriage finished, but this led to a fractured relationship between the kids and parents. "The family dynamic, being completely genuine with you, it makes me sad," Brooke said in 2021. However, she mentioned then that the family was working on repairing their relationship.
A couple years after that interview, Hulk tied the knot with his third wife, Sky Daily, in September. It was a small ceremony in Florida, and Brooke was not in attendance. At the time, it was reported by TMZ that Brooke was simply not given enough notice to make arrangements to attend.
Shortly after she missed her father's wedding, Brooke took to Instagram to clear the air. "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart," she wrote on September 25, 2023. Given the history of drama with her parents, it is understandable that Brooke came to that conclusion.
Hulk Hogan had an affair with Brooke Hogan's friend
The Hogan family was rocked by scandal in 2008 when it was revealed that Hulk Hogan had cheated on Linda Hogan. To further complicate matters, the woman he had an affair with was Christiane Plante, a good friend of Brooke Hogan's. "My relationship with Terry [Hulk] began at a time when Terry and Linda privately knew their marriage was ending," Plante told The National Enquirer at the time (via Today).
Meanwhile, Brooke poured out her heart in an emotional Myspace blog post. "When your best friend and one of your closest family members that you have loved unconditionally since your first day on this earth, betray you together ... you will NEVER forget the hurt they caused you," she wrote. A couple of months later, Brooke lashed out at her ex-friend on Myspace. "Nothing you say will ever put my family back together," she wrote (via Page Six).
Brooke did not hold a grudge against her father for long, and they made amends. "My dad and I had a little bit of a tiff earlier this year ... I was disappointed for a minute," she said on Fox News in 2008. However, the same did not apply to Brooke's relationship with her mother Linda, as Brooke said she was "disappointed with her."
The next year, Brooke was still feuding with Linda. "We don't talk ... I feel betrayed," the Hogan daughter told E! News. Later, when Brooke was set to tie the knot herself, Hulk intervened.
Hulk Hogan's leaked racist rant
By the 2010s, Brooke Hogan seemed on good terms again with Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan. Brooke was set to marry NFL player Phil Costa but called off the engagement in 2013, reportedly to focus on her music career, per E!. Afterward, she moved back to Los Angeles to be closer to her mother.
The following year, Hulk revealed that he was the impetus behind Brooke's split from Costa. "I put a bullet in that really quick," the former WWE wrestler said in 2014 while appearing on 105.3 The Fan (via Bleacher Report). "There was no way my daughter was going to marry somebody that I don't like, that got me mad," Hulk said.
After her engagement ended, Brooke started dating somebody else. Once again, Hulk disapproved, but this time it was because of the man's race. Audio of Hulk's racist tirade against Brooke's boyfriend, who was Black, leaked online in 2015, via Radar. Hulk used racial slurs several times and disparaged the man.
In the clip, Brooke's father also complained about the millions he had dumped into her fledgling music career. Somewhat surprisingly, though, Brooke came to her father's defense. "He's an easy target," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight not long after the audio leaked. "He understands, he takes responsibility for it."
Of course, over time her patience must've worn out since Brooke missed her dad's 2023 wedding and, in her statement, distanced herself from the Hulkster and the rest of her family.