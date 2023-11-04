Why Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Is No Longer Close With Her Family

Over the years, Brooke Hogan has had a tumultuous relationship with her family. They starred in the reality show "Hogan Knows Best" which followed professional wrestler star Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), his wife Linda Hogan, and their two kids Brooke and Nick Hogan. The series ended in 2007, and according to Brooke that is around the time the family "imploded" as Hulk and Linda ended up getting a divorce.

"We just went in every direction. I think I moved like 16 times," Brooke told Distractify in 2021. Not only was the marriage finished, but this led to a fractured relationship between the kids and parents. "The family dynamic, being completely genuine with you, it makes me sad," Brooke said in 2021. However, she mentioned then that the family was working on repairing their relationship.

A couple years after that interview, Hulk tied the knot with his third wife, Sky Daily, in September. It was a small ceremony in Florida, and Brooke was not in attendance. At the time, it was reported by TMZ that Brooke was simply not given enough notice to make arrangements to attend.

Shortly after she missed her father's wedding, Brooke took to Instagram to clear the air. "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart," she wrote on September 25, 2023. Given the history of drama with her parents, it is understandable that Brooke came to that conclusion.