RHOM: Who Is Lenny Hochstein's Fiancee, Katharina Mazepa?

Lisa Hochstein's split with her now-estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, was one of the most shocking things to happen in "The Real Housewives of Miami." While divorces aren't unusual in the "Real Housewives" franchise, Lisa was completely blindsided when Lenny was caught in a hot mic moment telling his friend he'll be single soon during Season 5. He soon told her he wanted a divorce and went public with his girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa.

On July 29, the couple announced their newly engaged status on Instagram. "On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever," Mazepa wrote while showing off an enormous diamond ring. Just months after their engagement, there was talk that the pair had broken up but Mazepa stated to Page Six, "There is absolutely no truth to these claims and we are happier than ever." Sure enough, Mazepa and Hochstein celebrated Halloween together, with the former wearing a skin-baring outfit. "Halloween with my knight in shining armor. You make me the happiest I've ever been, so grateful to call you my forever partner in crime," she wrote. Mazepa is no stranger to showing off her body and her profession has her wearing everything from lingerie to beach-worthy bikinis.