RHOM: Who Is Lenny Hochstein's Fiancee, Katharina Mazepa?
Lisa Hochstein's split with her now-estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, was one of the most shocking things to happen in "The Real Housewives of Miami." While divorces aren't unusual in the "Real Housewives" franchise, Lisa was completely blindsided when Lenny was caught in a hot mic moment telling his friend he'll be single soon during Season 5. He soon told her he wanted a divorce and went public with his girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa.
On July 29, the couple announced their newly engaged status on Instagram. "On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever," Mazepa wrote while showing off an enormous diamond ring. Just months after their engagement, there was talk that the pair had broken up but Mazepa stated to Page Six, "There is absolutely no truth to these claims and we are happier than ever." Sure enough, Mazepa and Hochstein celebrated Halloween together, with the former wearing a skin-baring outfit. "Halloween with my knight in shining armor. You make me the happiest I've ever been, so grateful to call you my forever partner in crime," she wrote. Mazepa is no stranger to showing off her body and her profession has her wearing everything from lingerie to beach-worthy bikinis.
Katharina Mazepa is a model
Katharina Mazepa is used to having all eyes on her. Hailing from Austria, she won Miss Vienna in 2014 and went on to work for big-name brands such as Guess and Forever 21, per Maxim. She is currently signed with The Artist Agency and has done campaigns for Dsquared and Vera Wang. According to her Instagram account, Mazepa mainly models lingerie and swimwear, and told The Art Insider that she feels the most comfortable in that niche. "Working with a brand like Agent Provocateur or Victoria's Secret would be a dream come true. I think that the female body is the most ultimate form of art and wearing sexy, fine lingerie is the best way to honor it," she stated.
Mazepa began modeling when she was 16 years old and shared with Authority Magazine, "I was in high school back then and since I have always had a passion for art, fashion, and traveling, I pursued modeling after school to gain some financial independence and see the world." She lived all over the world before eventually settling down in Miami, Florida. Aside from modeling, Mazepa's passion is bringing awareness to environmental issues and animal rights, and she spends her time advocating for various organizations.
Katharina Mazepa uses her platform to help causes she's passionate about
Before her modeling career took off, Katharina Mazepa studied environmental engineering, per Swagger. "[The] sustainability of our planet is a topic that matters to me greatly. I'm living plant-based and have been a vegetarian/vegan since the age of 11," she revealed, sharing that she volunteered for Greenpeace while in high school. The model told The Influential that there was no catalyst for her becoming a vegetarian and stated, "I thought about where my food was coming from, and the more research I did, the more I saw issues with it. I realized how interconnected everything is, from the animals to the environment — in terms of carbon dioxide emissions." Aside from working with Greenpeace, Mazepa also helped 4 Paws while living in Austria and she now works with PETA to stop animal cruelty.
On October 15, Mazepa posted an Instagram pic of her wearing mouse ears and a sign for PETA that read, "Mice are not lab equipment. End animal tests." In a video for her Halloween party with Lenny Hochstein, she showed off an installation sponsored by PETA "to help put an end to cruel tests on mice in labs."
Although Hochstein is still battling with his ex, Mazepa is a completely single woman, having finalized her divorce from Shilo Mazepa in April, per Page Six. She proudly showed off her divorce decree and boasted on Instagram, "Miss Nahlik is back!"