Lisa Hochstein Captures The Moment She Confronted Husband Lenny's Girlfriend

"The Real Housewives of Miami" fans are watching Lisa Hochstein's bitter divorce play out in Season 5. In a recent episode, she was seen talking to her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein's mother about catching him at a nightclub with his new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

While this was all caught off-camera, Lisa apparently took a video of the incident, which was posted by Queens of Bravo and shared by Lisa on her Instagram Story — which she clarified happened on Mother's Day. In the video, Lenny and Mazepa were holding hands and when approached by Lisa, the model was seen licking her lips at the camera. "What are you doing?" Lenny asked his estranged wife. "I'm Anti violence but I would've dragged her after that lip lick. No ma'am," a fan replied. "He has the audacity to ask what she's doing yet he's married and there with his GF??! I don't condone violence but they would have both been dragged out of there," another wrote.

Lenny later told Us Weekly that he was ambushed in a "setup" by Lisa and that they had agreed to go to the club on separate days — claiming she had violated their agreement. "My goal is to give Lisa as much space as possible ... She will never miss an opportunity to cast me in a bad light any chance she gets," he complained. Whether or not he was caught in a "setup," many "RHOM" fans will probably be #TeamLisa on this one.