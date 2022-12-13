RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Confirms There's No Going Back In Bitter Divorce From Husband Lenny
In May 2022, it was reported that "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny were going their separate ways. "Lisa and I are getting a divorce," Lenny's statement said, per E! News. It was mentioned that the two have been "discussing for years," but couldn't go through with it because of their shared children. "There is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation," the divorce filing said.
But Lisa is claiming she was blindsided by her husband's decision to get a divorce. "It was a knife to the heart," she told People. "My life changed completely in the blink of an eye — and I didn't see it coming whatsoever." She further claimed that the conversation was less of a mutual agreement, and more his decision to walk out. "I just couldn't believe that the man I had been with for this long was treating me this way," she added.
And to make things even more dramatic, Lenny was allegedly having an affair with a 27-year-old model. Lisa's "RHOM" co-star, Adriana de Moura, told Page Six, "In Lisa's position, it's not easy to be traded in for a new model, a newer model, and then to go out and see your still-husband with somebody else. It's a lot to take in." After this, Lisa has made it clear that she doesn't want anything to do with Lenny.
Lisa Hochstein makes it clear that there won't be a reconciliation with Lenny
In an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Lisa Hochstein elaborated on what her messy divorce with her husband Lenny was like for her. "I was trying my best to fix any problems," Hochstein said. She mentioned that like "most marriages," they were hitting a "rough patch," but thought things were okay between them. That was, until he announced they were getting a divorce.
And it seems that the "Real Housewives of Miami" star is completely done with Lenny. "I could never go back," she told People. She mentioned that after everything he's done to her, and after all of the public drama, she has "no hopes of getting back together." The reality television star also gave an update on the divorce battle. "It's been really ugly and really nasty," she said.
And ugly and nasty it has been. In November, Lisa claimed that Lenny cut off her credit card access, per Page Six. "[Lenny's] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support," the documents for a temporary support filing claimed. The documents further alleged that Lenny is able to use his money to "throw lavish parties," but Lisa can barely provide for her children. Lenny claimed that Lisa makes enough money while filming for "RHOM."