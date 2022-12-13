RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Confirms There's No Going Back In Bitter Divorce From Husband Lenny

In May 2022, it was reported that "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny were going their separate ways. "Lisa and I are getting a divorce," Lenny's statement said, per E! News. It was mentioned that the two have been "discussing for years," but couldn't go through with it because of their shared children. "There is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation," the divorce filing said.

But Lisa is claiming she was blindsided by her husband's decision to get a divorce. "It was a knife to the heart," she told People. "My life changed completely in the blink of an eye — and I didn't see it coming whatsoever." She further claimed that the conversation was less of a mutual agreement, and more his decision to walk out. "I just couldn't believe that the man I had been with for this long was treating me this way," she added.

And to make things even more dramatic, Lenny was allegedly having an affair with a 27-year-old model. Lisa's "RHOM" co-star, Adriana de Moura, told Page Six, "In Lisa's position, it's not easy to be traded in for a new model, a newer model, and then to go out and see your still-husband with somebody else. It's a lot to take in." After this, Lisa has made it clear that she doesn't want anything to do with Lenny.