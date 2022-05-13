Why RHOM's Lisa And Lenny Hochstein Just Prompted Breakup Rumors

Lenny and Lisa Hochstein haven't had the easiest relationship over the years, but after putting in a ton of work, it seemed that they had finally reached a good place. Season 4 of "Real Housewives of Miami" saw the housewife open up about the struggles she and her husband faced in the midst of their fertility journey. First, they separated. "One of the reasons that we got married was to, you know, make this family we dreamed of, and, you know, things didn't go as planned," Lisa said in the Season 4 premiere. As a result, she continued, "we almost got a divorce." A devastating scenario in its own right — however, the worst was yet to come.

While separated, the housewife discovered that her husband was having an "emotional affair." Making matters (even) worse was his response to her discovery. In Part 2 of the reunion, Lisa shared, "He told me he didn't love me ... and I fell to the floor." Despite that, the two worked hard to patch things up. Speaking to Page Six, she explained that therapy had been helpful, and even mused that their split may have helped them in the long run, saying, "I think that we almost needed to go through that to discover that we wanted to be together."

In light of that, many believed the Hochsteins finally got their happy ending. However, a new scandal has caused many to question if the "RHOM" stars are headed for a split after all.