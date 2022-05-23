Lenny And Lisa Hochstein's Messy Split Just Got Way More Real

"The Real Housewives of Miami" stars Lenny and Lisa Hochstein could legit have their own Bravo show. The couple's drama kicked into high gear on May 16 when Lenny told Page Six he and Lisa were getting divorced. The plastic surgeon said, "A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process." The 55-year-old doctor asked the outlet for privacy, so they could "take care of our children who mean the world to us." In his plea for family privacy, Lenny dropped the news that he was dating Katharina Mazepa, an Austrian model. The reality star doctor told the outlet that he didn't begin a relationship with Mazepa until "after the decision was made to get divorced."

But the divorce announcement was news to Lisa, his wife of 12 years. The 39-year-old "RHOM" star told Us Weekly, "With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them." Lisa added that she was "blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation." But Lisa's surprise about her marital woes might have been spin. Page Six reported on May 11 about a showdown between Lisa, Lenny, and his new boo at a Miami club. An insider told the outlet that Lisa and "RHOM" co-star Larsa Pippen confronted Lenny, and "a drink was thrown." Another source told Page Six that Lisa "got in her [Mazepa's] face and yelled at her." But, the Hochstein's messy split just got way more real!