Why Is This Real Housewives Of Miami Star Removing Her Facial Fillers?
It's been a little over eight years since "Real Housewives of Miami" aired its Season 3 finale. The show was never renewed for a fourth season and the women disappeared from TV screens (unless you tuned into the occasional rerun). However, they're back and better than ever on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming channel. A few of the original "RHOM" cast members have returned for the reboot, including Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, and Lisa Hochstein, per Decider. Plus, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are back as "friends of" the full-time Housewives. Some newbies that have also been brought in are Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova, who is married to tennis pro Martina Navrativola.
Each of the wives bring their own drama: From Larsa's divorce from NBA player Scottie Pippen and her infamous breakup with pal Kim Kardashian to Alexia meeting her late husband's rumored male paramour, there is no shortage of tea to spill on this rebooted series. But now, it's Lisa who is the one making headlines.
RHOM star Lisa Hochstein says she 'put too much of everything' in her face
Lisa Hochstein has been a full-time Housewife since Season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Miami," and she is not shy about the work she's had done — particularly she and her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein (known as South Florida's "Boob God) opened the "aesthetic retreat" Medspa in 2017. "I did go overboard when we first opened our Medspa because everything was so accessible to me," the reality star divulged to Page Six. "I probably put too much of everything in my face and I probably stopped doing all of that in the past two years. I've actually removed a lot of filler. It's a work in progress."
As for the reboot, Lisa said it wasn't as easy readjusting to filming as she thought it would be. "I had to get comfortable," she explained. "Look, I've been off air and not having cameras in my life following me around for so long. Having it happen again was definitely like learning how to ride the bike again," Lisa told ET in late December 2021. "I'm almost a little relieved that I had that hiatus to kind of do all of it, because — it would've been great TV — but really hard on my soul and my emotional everything."
One thing is certain: fans are happy to have Lisa back on their TV screens.