Why Is This Real Housewives Of Miami Star Removing Her Facial Fillers?

Lisa Hochstein has been a full-time Housewife since Season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Miami," and she is not shy about the work she's had done — particularly she and her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein (known as South Florida's "Boob God) opened the "aesthetic retreat" Medspa in 2017. "I did go overboard when we first opened our Medspa because everything was so accessible to me," the reality star divulged to Page Six. "I probably put too much of everything in my face and I probably stopped doing all of that in the past two years. I've actually removed a lot of filler. It's a work in progress."

As for the reboot, Lisa said it wasn't as easy readjusting to filming as she thought it would be. "I had to get comfortable," she explained. "Look, I've been off air and not having cameras in my life following me around for so long. Having it happen again was definitely like learning how to ride the bike again," Lisa told ET in late December 2021. "I'm almost a little relieved that I had that hiatus to kind of do all of it, because — it would've been great TV — but really hard on my soul and my emotional everything."

One thing is certain: fans are happy to have Lisa back on their TV screens.